CVS Q2 Earnings Crush Estimates; Guidance Raised
(PLX AI) – CVS Q2 revenue USD 80,600 million vs. estimate USD 76,400 million.Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.4 vs. estimate USD 2.17Q2 EPS USD 2.23Outlook FY EPS USD 7.23-7.43 from $6.93 to $7.13Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 8.40-8.60 from $8.20 to $8.40Raised …
- (PLX AI) – CVS Q2 revenue USD 80,600 million vs. estimate USD 76,400 million.
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.4 vs. estimate USD 2.17
- Q2 EPS USD 2.23
- Outlook FY EPS USD 7.23-7.43 from $6.93 to $7.13
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 8.40-8.60 from $8.20 to $8.40
- Raised cash flow from operations guidance range to $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion from $12.0 billion to $13.0 billion
