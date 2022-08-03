CVS Q2 Earnings Crush Estimates; Guidance Raised

(PLX AI) – CVS Q2 revenue USD 80,600 million vs. estimate USD 76,400 million.Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.4 vs. estimate USD 2.17Q2 EPS USD 2.23Outlook FY EPS USD 7.23-7.43 from $6.93 to $7.13Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 8.40-8.60 from $8.20 to $8.40Raised …

