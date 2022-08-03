BorgWarner Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; FY EPS Guidance Raised
(PLX AI) – BorgWarner Q2 EPS USD 0.91.Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.05 vs. estimate USD 0.85Q2 sales USD 3,759 million vs. estimate USD 3,695 millionQ2 operating income USD 272 millionOutlook FY operating margin 8.4-8.8%Outlook FY net earnings expected to …
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.05 vs. estimate USD 0.85
- Q2 sales USD 3,759 million vs. estimate USD 3,695 million
- Q2 operating income USD 272 million
- Outlook FY operating margin 8.4-8.8%
- Outlook FY net earnings expected to be within a range of $3.40 to $3.80 per diluted share
