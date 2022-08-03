checkAd

BorgWarner Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; FY EPS Guidance Raised

  • (PLX AI) – BorgWarner Q2 EPS USD 0.91.
  • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.05 vs. estimate USD 0.85
  • Q2 sales USD 3,759 million vs. estimate USD 3,695 million
  • Q2 operating income USD 272 million
  • Outlook FY operating margin 8.4-8.8%
  • Outlook FY net earnings expected to be within a range of $3.40 to $3.80 per diluted share
Autor: PLX AI
