Israel Natural Gas Lines to Invest in Startup Prisma Photonics

Israel Natural Gas Lines (https://www.ingl.co.il/?lang=en) announces a strategic

investment in Prisma Photonics (https://www.prismaphotonics.com/) , which

develops an advanced system for monitoring critical infrastructure in real time.

The investment agreement comes one year following an agreement between the

companies pursuant to which Prisma Photonics will implement its PrismaFlow(TM)

system (https://www.prismaphotonics.com/solution/oil-and-gas/) for continuous

monitoring on gas pipeline segments in Israel.





Israeli startup Prisma Photonics has developed a unique solution for monitoringcritical infrastructure. Its PrismaFlow(TM) system is an advancedfiber-optic-based sensory system capable of identifying leaks, alerting ondamaged pipes, and identifying any excavation in its proximity. The systemrelies on optical infrastructure installed adjacent to the line, whichtransforms the optical fibers into an ultra-sensitive series of sensors capableof detecting minor leaks and alerting their exact location in real time.Shmuel Turgeman, CEO of Israel Natural Gas Lines , says the "investment inPrisma Photonics is part of the commitment of INGL to promote safety andmonitoring of our gas pipeline infrastructure. Within this framework, weconstantly take steps to promoting and implementing innovative and advancedtechnologies which allow us to address the complex challenges in the field. InPrisma Photonics we found real partners for promoting security of criticalinfrastructure and a concern for safety of the national supply system."Dr. Eran Inbar, CEO of Prisma Photonics , says "the investment INGL is making inour company now, and those made before it by Israel Electric Company, representa real vote of confidence in our solution. It's not every day that twostate-owned companies invest in the same company. There are tens of thousands ofkilometers of critical infrastructure in Israel, from natural gas, electricity,water and all the way to communication infrastructure. Securing suchinfrastructure is a strategic endeavor for any country, and allows to quicklydetecting damages and malfunctions in the infrastructure, even before theyoccur. We have revolutionized real-time monitoring of critical infrastructure,and this investment is an additional evidence for it."Prisma Photonics solution is based on groundbreaking technology protected by anumber of patents and which has won a number of international technologycompetitions, and has been installed by utilities all over the world.About Prisma PhotonicsPrisma Photonics assists critical infrastructure operators in maintainingroutine operations. The Company provides a groundbreaking solution formonitoring of long-range infrastructure, and introduces a new ability for smart,safe and efficient operation which paves the way for smart digitalinfrastructure. We are reinforcing our customers and aiding them in gaining thebest insight for making real-time operational decisions.The Hyper-Scan Fiber-Sensing technology is well suited for the monitoring ofinfrastructure spanning large distances. The system addresses a large number ofoperation, safety, security and preventive maintenance scenarios. The companywas founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs specializing in laser, fiberoptics, andmachine learning.About INGLIsrael Natural Gas Lines LTD is a state-owned corporation established in 2003for the purpose of developing and operating the national natural gaspipelinegrid. INGL builds and operates the grid in accordance with extremelystringent international standards. To date, INGL has laid down a total ofapproximately 850 km of piping throughout Israel. Today, 70% of the electricityin Israel is produced using natural gas convayed by INGL. The company isroutinely ranked as a market leader by credit rating firms Moody's and S&P.