Charles River Q2 Revenue Misses Consensus; Guidance Cut on CDMO Headwinds

  • (PLX AI) – Charles River Q2 revenue USD 973.1 million vs. estimate USD 995 million.
  • Q2 net income USD 109.3 million
  • Q2 adjusted net income USD 141.9 million
  • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.77 vs. estimate USD 2.73
  • Q2 EPS USD 2.13
  • Outlook FY revenue growth cut to 9-11% from 13.5-15.5% previously
  • Outlook FY organic growth cut to 10-12% from 12.5-14.5%
  • Outlook FY EPS cut to USD 7.90-8.15 from USD 8.70-8.95
  • Outlook FY adjusted EPS cut to USD 10.70-10.95 from USD 11.50-11.75
  • Says guidance cut due primarily to headwinds associated with the CDMO business, foreign exchange due to the strengthening U.S. dollar, and interest expense due to the rising interest rate environment


Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
