Firmenich Appoints Maurizio Clementi ad interim President of its Taste & Beyond Division
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned
fragrance and taste company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Maurizio
Clementi as ad interim President of its Taste & Beyond division, effective
immediately. This move follows former President Emmanuel Butstraen's recent
appointment as Chief Integration Officer overseeing the upcoming DSM-Firmenich
merger. Maurizio will remain in role until the merger's successful completion.
"Maurizio has played an essential role in Taste & Beyond's divisional
transformation, purpose-led strategic growth and unprecedented performance,"
said Firmenich CEO Gilbert Ghostine. "In his new role as division President, he
will continue to serve our customers by harnessing Firmenich's leading
innovation, best-in-class creation and talented teams across the world."
Maurizio Clementi has been with Firmenich for the last 11 years. For the last
several years, he has served as Firmenich's Taste & Beyond Global Strategy SVP,
where he grew Taste & Beyond's Human Insights teams into a trusted global
authority, oversaw the successful acquisition of Campus and, together with
Emmanuel, shaped the group's SmartProteins® meat & dairy analogs business to
become an industry leader.
Before joining Firmenich, Maurizio spent several years in corporate consultancy
roles, specializing in M&A and more than eight years with Nissan Motor Co. as
CFO for key European markets. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics &
Commerce as well as a Juris Doctor in law from Sapienza Università di Roma.
"I'm honored to take on this new role and look forward to building upon the
great legacy and momentum built by Emmanuel and our teams around the world,"
said Maurizio "I will continue to drive our commitment to accelerating global
diet transformation by working closely with our customers to create delicious
food & beverages that are better for people and planet."
About Firmenich
Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, was
founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and has been family-owned for 127
years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company specialized in the
research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients.
Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership
in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in
formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary
technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste
modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.3 billion Swiss Francs at end
June 2021. More information about Firmenich is available at file:///\\europe.fir
menich.com\firsa_grpdata\DGCC\MEDIA%20MASTER%20FOLDER\PRESS%20RELEASES\PRESS%20R
ELEASES%20FY20\CDP%20Triple%20A\www.firmenich.com .
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871712/Firmenich_Clementi.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Avril Pendergast-Fischer,
Avril.pendergast-fischer@firmenich.com,
+01 646-418-7634
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133181/5288508
OTS: Firmenich
