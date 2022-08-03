Firmenich Appoints Maurizio Clementi ad interim President of its Taste & Beyond Division

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned

fragrance and taste company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Maurizio

Clementi as ad interim President of its Taste & Beyond division, effective

immediately. This move follows former President Emmanuel Butstraen's recent

appointment as Chief Integration Officer overseeing the upcoming DSM-Firmenich

merger. Maurizio will remain in role until the merger's successful completion.



"Maurizio has played an essential role in Taste & Beyond's divisional

transformation, purpose-led strategic growth and unprecedented performance,"

said Firmenich CEO Gilbert Ghostine. "In his new role as division President, he

will continue to serve our customers by harnessing Firmenich's leading

innovation, best-in-class creation and talented teams across the world."





Maurizio Clementi has been with Firmenich for the last 11 years. For the lastseveral years, he has served as Firmenich's Taste & Beyond Global Strategy SVP,where he grew Taste & Beyond's Human Insights teams into a trusted globalauthority, oversaw the successful acquisition of Campus and, together withEmmanuel, shaped the group's SmartProteins® meat & dairy analogs business tobecome an industry leader.Before joining Firmenich, Maurizio spent several years in corporate consultancyroles, specializing in M&A and more than eight years with Nissan Motor Co. asCFO for key European markets. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics &Commerce as well as a Juris Doctor in law from Sapienza Università di Roma."I'm honored to take on this new role and look forward to building upon thegreat legacy and momentum built by Emmanuel and our teams around the world,"said Maurizio "I will continue to drive our commitment to accelerating globaldiet transformation by working closely with our customers to create deliciousfood & beverages that are better for people and planet."About FirmenichFirmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, wasfounded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and has been family-owned for 127years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company specialized in theresearch, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients.Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadershipin sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation informulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietarytechnologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and tastemodulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.3 billion Swiss Francs at endJune 2021. More information about Firmenich is available at file:///\\europe.firmenich.com\firsa_grpdata\DGCC\MEDIA%20MASTER%20FOLDER\PRESS%20RELEASES\PRESS%20RELEASES%20FY20\CDP%20Triple%20A\www.firmenich.com .Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871712/Firmenich_Clementi.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpgContact:Avril Pendergast-Fischer,Avril.pendergast-fischer@firmenich.com,+01 646-418-7634Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133181/5288508OTS: Firmenich