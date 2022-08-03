PepsiCo Extends Use of UBQ(TM) from Logistics Pallets to Point of Sale in New Effort to Unlock Sustainability Across Supply Chain

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Food and Beverage Giant Orders 30 Thousand

Following PepsiCo's successful pilot incorporating UBQ(TM) (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-uses-innovative-plastic-alternative-that-prevents-ghg-emissions-into-the-atmosphere-301482829.html) to reduce the carbon footprintof shipping pallets, the company is deepening its collaboration with UBQ inadditional categories across the supply chain. The new Lay's Chips displays willbe made in part with UBQ(TM) substituting conventional oil-based plastics.UBQ(TM) is a bio-based thermoplastic, made from 100% unsorted household waste,including all organics. Use of UBQ(TM) diverts waste from landfills andincineration, preventing emissions from being released into the environment. Forevery ton of UBQ(TM) produced, up to 12 tons of CO?eq are prevented frompolluting the environment.Beyond the new product extension, PepsiCo has also expanded on the initiallogistics pilot, ordering 30 thousand more shipping pallets made with UBQ(TM).These pallets also feature recycled PP resin and recycled BOPP - the plasticfilm used in the company's snack packaging - to complete the circular economycycle."Our goal is to transform our entire supply chain to tackle the sustainabilitychallenges the world faces. UBQ Materials' waste-based thermoplastic reduceslandfill waste, prevents emissions, and takes us towards circularity, which iswhy we are working towards scaling use of UBQ(TM) globally," said DavidSchwartz, VP, PepsiCo Labs. "We are putting sustainability and innovation at theheart of our operations. Achieving these goals is integral to the future of ourbusiness, our customers, our consumers and the planet."PepsiCo's technology venture arm, Pepsi Labs, identified UBQ Materials as ananchor solution supporting PepsiCo Positive(https://www.pepsico.com/who-we-are/our-commitments/pepsico-positive) (pep+)transformation, which places sustainability and human capital at the center ofhow it will create growth and value."We are eager to extend implementation of our advanced material into newproducts and markets," said Albert Douer, Co-CEO and Chairman of UBQ Materials."PepsiCo Labs plays a critical role in supporting Pep+, prioritizing innovationsthat minimize the company's environmental impact. The climate crisis demandsimmediate action, and this collaboration is one example of how corporations canmake significant change through simple substitutions."Following a round of investment led by TPG Climate Rise, UBQ Materials isexpanding globally with a large-scale facility and state of the art lab inBergen Op Zoom, Netherlands, enabling the advanced materials company to furtherlocalize waste to production cycles across Europe.Along with five other solutions innovators, UBQ Materials was recently selectedto advance PepsiCo's sustainability agenda, as the company works to reduce Scope1 and 2 emissions by 75 percent by 2030, a goal which is on track according toPepsiCo's ESG Summary(https://www.pepsico.com/our-impact/sustainability/2021-esg-summary/) releasedearlier this month.About UBQ MaterialsUBQ Materials Ltd. has developed an advanced conversion technology, patentingthe world's first bio-based thermoplastic (UBQ(TM)) made entirely of unsortedhousehold waste, including all the organics-a revolutionary way to divertmunicipal solid waste from landfills and convert it into a sustainablesubstitute for oil-based plastics. A certified B Corp(TM), UBQ is a globallyawarded climate tech company with customers including Mercedes-Benz, PepsiCo,and Arcos Dorados, the world's largest franchisee of McDonald's restaurantsacross Latin America. With a climate-positive impact and cost-competitive price,UBQ(TM) empowers manufacturers with a simple transition to greatersustainability.Learn more by visiting http://www.ubqmaterials.com/ .mailto:nicole.grubner@finnpartners.comMedia Contact:Nicole Kaufman Grubner929-588-2011mailto:nicole.grubner@finnpartners.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164617/5288551OTS: UBQ Materials Ltd.