PepsiCo Extends Use of UBQ(TM) from Logistics Pallets to Point of Sale in New Effort to Unlock Sustainability Across Supply Chain
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Food and Beverage Giant Orders 30 Thousand
Additional Shipping Pallets "Made with UBQ(TM)" and Introduces the Novel
Material to Lay's Chips Displays Across Europe
UBQ Materials (https://www.ubqmaterials.com/) , climate tech developer of
advanced materials made from waste, announced today that PepsiCo
(http://www.pepsico.com/) is expanding its use of UBQ(TM) across its supply
chain with the launch of eco-friendly Lay's (https://www.lays.com/) display
stands, "Made with UBQ(TM)," throughout Europe.
UBQ Materials (https://www.ubqmaterials.com/) , climate tech developer of
advanced materials made from waste, announced today that PepsiCo
(http://www.pepsico.com/) is expanding its use of UBQ(TM) across its supply
chain with the launch of eco-friendly Lay's (https://www.lays.com/) display
stands, "Made with UBQ(TM)," throughout Europe.
Following PepsiCo's successful pilot incorporating UBQ(TM) (https://www.prnewswi
re.com/news-releases/pepsico-uses-innovative-plastic-alternative-that-prevents-g
hg-emissions-into-the-atmosphere-301482829.html) to reduce the carbon footprint
of shipping pallets, the company is deepening its collaboration with UBQ in
additional categories across the supply chain. The new Lay's Chips displays will
be made in part with UBQ(TM) substituting conventional oil-based plastics.
UBQ(TM) is a bio-based thermoplastic, made from 100% unsorted household waste,
including all organics. Use of UBQ(TM) diverts waste from landfills and
incineration, preventing emissions from being released into the environment. For
every ton of UBQ(TM) produced, up to 12 tons of CO?eq are prevented from
polluting the environment.
Beyond the new product extension, PepsiCo has also expanded on the initial
logistics pilot, ordering 30 thousand more shipping pallets made with UBQ(TM).
These pallets also feature recycled PP resin and recycled BOPP - the plastic
film used in the company's snack packaging - to complete the circular economy
cycle.
"Our goal is to transform our entire supply chain to tackle the sustainability
challenges the world faces. UBQ Materials' waste-based thermoplastic reduces
landfill waste, prevents emissions, and takes us towards circularity, which is
why we are working towards scaling use of UBQ(TM) globally," said David
Schwartz, VP, PepsiCo Labs. "We are putting sustainability and innovation at the
heart of our operations. Achieving these goals is integral to the future of our
business, our customers, our consumers and the planet."
PepsiCo's technology venture arm, Pepsi Labs, identified UBQ Materials as an
anchor solution supporting PepsiCo Positive
(https://www.pepsico.com/who-we-are/our-commitments/pepsico-positive) (pep+)
transformation, which places sustainability and human capital at the center of
how it will create growth and value.
"We are eager to extend implementation of our advanced material into new
products and markets," said Albert Douer, Co-CEO and Chairman of UBQ Materials.
"PepsiCo Labs plays a critical role in supporting Pep+, prioritizing innovations
that minimize the company's environmental impact. The climate crisis demands
immediate action, and this collaboration is one example of how corporations can
make significant change through simple substitutions."
Following a round of investment led by TPG Climate Rise, UBQ Materials is
expanding globally with a large-scale facility and state of the art lab in
Bergen Op Zoom, Netherlands, enabling the advanced materials company to further
localize waste to production cycles across Europe.
Along with five other solutions innovators, UBQ Materials was recently selected
to advance PepsiCo's sustainability agenda, as the company works to reduce Scope
1 and 2 emissions by 75 percent by 2030, a goal which is on track according to
PepsiCo's ESG Summary
(https://www.pepsico.com/our-impact/sustainability/2021-esg-summary/) released
earlier this month.
About UBQ Materials
UBQ Materials Ltd. has developed an advanced conversion technology, patenting
the world's first bio-based thermoplastic (UBQ(TM)) made entirely of unsorted
household waste, including all the organics-a revolutionary way to divert
municipal solid waste from landfills and convert it into a sustainable
substitute for oil-based plastics. A certified B Corp(TM), UBQ is a globally
awarded climate tech company with customers including Mercedes-Benz, PepsiCo,
and Arcos Dorados, the world's largest franchisee of McDonald's restaurants
across Latin America. With a climate-positive impact and cost-competitive price,
UBQ(TM) empowers manufacturers with a simple transition to greater
sustainability.
Learn more by visiting http://www.ubqmaterials.com/ .
Media Contact:
Nicole Kaufman Grubner
929-588-2011
Media Contact:
Nicole Kaufman Grubner
929-588-2011
mailto:nicole.grubner@finnpartners.com
OTS: UBQ Materials Ltd.
OTS: UBQ Materials Ltd.
