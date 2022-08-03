Novo Nordisk Raises Revenue, EBIT Growth Outlook; Wegovy Available in All Doses in US End of 2022
(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk half year sales DKK 83,296 million vs. estimate DKK 83,300 million.half year operating profit DKK 37,538 million vs. estimate DKK 37,350 millionhalf year EPS DKK 12.08half year net income DKK 27,528 million vs. estimate DKK …
- half year operating profit DKK 37,538 million vs. estimate DKK 37,350 million
- half year EPS DKK 12.08
- half year net income DKK 27,528 million vs. estimate DKK 27,800 million
- Outlook FY EBIT growth 11-15%, up from 9-13% previously
- Outlook FY revenue growth 12-16%, up from 10-14% previously
- Novo Nordisk expects to make all Wegovy dose strengths available in the US towards the end of 2022
- The growth is driven by increasing demand for GLP-1 based diabetes treatments, especially Ozempic. Our obesity treatments are also contributing to growth, CEO said
