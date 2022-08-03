Novo Nordisk Raises Revenue, EBIT Growth Outlook; Wegovy Available in All Doses in US End of 2022

(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk half year sales DKK 83,296 million vs. estimate DKK 83,300 million.half year operating profit DKK 37,538 million vs. estimate DKK 37,350 millionhalf year EPS DKK 12.08half year net income DKK 27,528 million vs. estimate DKK …