Ambu Cuts FY Guidance After Q3 Earnings Miss Expectations

(PLX AI) – Ambu Q3 revenue DKK 1,128 million vs. estimate DKK 1,224 million.Q3 adjusted EBIT DKK 42 million vs. estimate DKK 58 millionQ3 adjusted EBIT margin 3.7%Ambu cuts FY Organic revenue guidance to growth of no less than 4%, down from 13%Ambu …

