Booking Holdings Q2 Earnings Above Estimates; Sees Record Revenue in Q3
- (PLX AI) – Q2 net income USD 857 million
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 1,100 million vs. estimate USD 975 million
- Q2 adjusted net income USD 776 million
- Q2 revenue USD 4,300 million vs. estimate USD 4,323 million
- Room nights booked in the 2nd quarter of 2022 increased 56% from the prior-year quarter
- Says expect record Q3 revenue and are very busy working with our customers and partners to help enable an extremely busy summer travel season
