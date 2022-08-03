checkAd

Clorox 2023 Outlook Far Below Consensus Estimates

  • (PLX AI) – Clorox Q4 revenue USD 1,800 million vs. estimate USD 1,860 million.
  • Q4 gross margin 37.1% vs. estimate 36.9%
  • Outlook FY revenue growth -4 to 2%
  • Outlook FY EPS USD 3.1-3.47 vs. consensus USD 4.85
  • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 3.85-4.22 vs. consensus USD 5.26
Autor: PLX AI
