Clorox 2023 Outlook Far Below Consensus Estimates
(PLX AI) – Clorox Q4 revenue USD 1,800 million vs. estimate USD 1,860 million.Q4 gross margin 37.1% vs. estimate 36.9%Outlook FY revenue growth -4 to 2%Outlook FY EPS USD 3.1-3.47 vs. consensus USD 4.85Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 3.85-4.22 vs. …
- (PLX AI) – Clorox Q4 revenue USD 1,800 million vs. estimate USD 1,860 million.
- Q4 gross margin 37.1% vs. estimate 36.9%
- Outlook FY revenue growth -4 to 2%
- Outlook FY EPS USD 3.1-3.47 vs. consensus USD 4.85
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 3.85-4.22 vs. consensus USD 5.26
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0