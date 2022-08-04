Compugroup Medical Raises Outlook After Q2 Earnings
(PLX AI) – Compugroup Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,100-1,150 million, up from EUR 1,075-1,125 million previously.Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 240-260 million, up from EUR 235-260 million previouslySays raises guidance following the successful closing …
- (PLX AI) – Compugroup Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,100-1,150 million, up from EUR 1,075-1,125 million previously.
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 240-260 million, up from EUR 235-260 million previously
- Says raises guidance following the successful closing of the acquisition of INSIGHT Health and based on the order intake and growth prospects for the second half of the year
- CFO says well prepared to accelerate our organic growth in the second half of the year
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0