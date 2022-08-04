Sandvik Says first Day of Trading in Alleima Shares Expected on Aug. 31
(PLX AI) – Sandvik gives record date for dividend and prospectus for listing of Alleima AB.Sandvik to distribute all shares of Sandvik’s subsidiary Alleima AB to the shareholdersSandvik says Alleima shares first day of trading expected to be August …
- (PLX AI) – Sandvik gives record date for dividend and prospectus for listing of Alleima AB.
- Sandvik to distribute all shares of Sandvik’s subsidiary Alleima AB to the shareholders
- Sandvik says Alleima shares first day of trading expected to be August 31
