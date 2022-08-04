(PLX AI) – Sandvik gives record date for dividend and prospectus for listing of Alleima AB.Sandvik to distribute all shares of Sandvik’s subsidiary Alleima AB to the shareholdersSandvik says Alleima shares first day of trading expected to be August …

Sandvik Says first Day of Trading in Alleima Shares Expected on Aug. 31

