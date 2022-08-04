checkAd

Grünenthal to license osteoarthritis pain treatment to Shionogi in Japan in deal of up to > $ 500 million

Aachen (ots) - Grünenthal and Shionogi announced today that they have entered
into a licensing agreement for Grünenthal's investigational medicine
Resiniferatoxin ("RTX"). Shionogi obtained the exclusive rights to commercialise
Grünenthal's asset in Japan for pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee.

RTX is currently in Phase III of clinical development for the treatment of
patients with moderate to severe pain associated with knee osteoarthritis.
Osteoarthritis, a progressive and often painful joint disease, is an indication
with high unmet medical need. If approved, RTX could become a well-tolerated,
non-opioid therapy option for patients, providing long-lasting pain relief and
functional improvement of the affected knee joints.

Under the terms of the agreement, Shionogi will obtain the exclusive
commercialisation rights for RTX in Japan for a total consideration of up to $
525 million plus additional sales based payments. Thereof, Shionogi will pay $
75 million upon signature, and further milestone payments of $ 70 million prior
to regulatory approval. The agreement includes competitive investment
commitments for launch and commercialisation. Manufacturing and supply of RTX to
Shionogi will be carried out exclusively by Grünenthal.

"RTX is a promising asset for more than 300 million patients worldwide who
suffer from osteoarthritis[1] and seek a meaningful non-opioid therapy option",
says Gabriel Baertschi, Chief Executive Officer, Grünenthal. "With their
established presence, strong commercial capabilities and wealth of experience in
the pain market, Shionogi is our partner of choice to successfully bring RTX to
patients in Japan."

RTX is a highly potent Transient Receptor Potential Vanilloid 1 (TRPV1) agonist
with a well-validated mechanism of action. An ongoing clinical Phase III
programme across sites in Europe, the US, Latin America, South Africa and Japan
aims to enable marketing approval for the investigational medicine. New drug
applications, including Japan, are targeted for 2024, leading to a potential
market entry of RTX in 2025. If the outcome of the Phase III programme is
positive, Grünenthal intends to explore the potential of RTX for the treatment
of osteoarthritis-related pain in other joints beyond the knee. The global
osteoarthritis market is expected to grow to approximately $ 11.0 billion in
2025[2]. Japan represents one of the most important markets in Asia, with
significant revenue potential for RTX.

About RTX

RTX is an intra-articular injection of resiniferatoxin developed for the
treatment of pain in patients with moderate to severe pain associated with knee
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  16   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Grünenthal to license osteoarthritis pain treatment to Shionogi in Japan in deal of up to > $ 500 million Grünenthal and Shionogi announced today that they have entered into a licensing agreement for Grünenthal's investigational medicine Resiniferatoxin ("RTX"). Shionogi obtained the exclusive rights to commercialise Grünenthal's asset in Japan …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bauzinsen: Verschnaufpause nach Zehnjahreshoch (FOTO)
Das Neue Normal: Corona-Herbst, Impfen, E-Rezept, Cannabis & Co.: VISION.A am 7. + 8.9.2022 in Berlin - Jetzt ...
Michael und Markus Kern: Warum Spindelreparaturen zu Dumpingpreisen gefährlich sind (FOTO)
Nächste ESG-Meilensteine erreicht: Allianz Trade sichert sich Ecovadis- und EDGE-Zertifizierungen
Drei Viertel der deutschen Unternehmen mit Problemen bei Homeoffice / Befragung von 2767 ...
Internationaler Luftverkehr im ersten Halbjahr stark angestiegen-Inlandsverkehr bleibt dahinter ...
Israel Natural Gas Lines to Invest in Startup Prisma Photonics
PepsiCo Extends Use of UBQ(TM) from Logistics Pallets to Point of Sale in New Effort to Unlock ...
BIOFACH 2022 - Aussteller italienischer Bio-Spitzenprodukte trugen zum Erfolg der Summer Edition ...
ST Pharm stellt auf der AIDS 2022 die Ergebnisse einer klinischen Phase-I-Studie mit einem ...
Titel
Adler Group: Bafin stellt falsche Bilanz bei Adler Real Estate fest / Dr. Stoll & Sauer sieht Investment der ...
LKQ Corporation gibt die Ergebnisse für das zweite Quartal 2022 bekannt (FOTO)
Neues Nachweisgesetz: Arbeitsverträge auch künftig digital signieren (FOTO)
ADVOFUND AG finanziert 50 Mio. Euro Schadensersatzklage gegen Wirecard und Ernst & Young (FOTO)
Fraugster boosts chargeback protection for travel merchants post pandemic
Inflation und Ukraine-Krieg gefährden die Erholung der deutschen Möbelbranche
SugarCRM wird bei den Sales and Marketing Technology Awards 2022 als 'CRM Organization of the ...
Auszeichnung für wachstumsstärkste Mittelständler in Bayern: Einhell gehört zu "Bayerns Best 50" (FOTO)
Juni 2022: Zahl der Flugreisenden gegenüber Vorjahresmonat mehr als verdreifacht
Die nächste Generation des Webdesigns: Wix.com launcht holistische Design-Lösung mit erweiterter KI und neuen Funktionen
Titel
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
Adler Group: Bafin stellt falsche Bilanz bei Adler Real Estate fest / Dr. Stoll & Sauer sieht Investment der ...
Symphony to launch research lab in collaboration with French institutions
Häufige Fragen der Bürgerinnen und Bürger zum Zensus 2022
Kompaktes für Camper Vans von Webasto (FOTO)
Vereinigung Berliner Pressesprecher: Vorstand bestätigt (FOTO)
TUMI und STAPLE starten exklusive Zusammenarbeit, welche die Energie von New York sowie globale ...
Europäischer Gerichtshof: Dieselfahrer können nach Softwareupdate Ansprüche geltend machen (FOTO)
Bereits über 1500 Bestellungen in einem Monat: WeDoSolar, Berliner Startup mit smartem Solar-Sichtschutz für den Balkon
Preissteigerungen in der Möbelbranche belasten Verbraucher zunehmend
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber