Grünenthal to license osteoarthritis pain treatment to Shionogi in Japan in deal of up to > $ 500 million

Under the terms of the agreement, Shionogi will obtain the exclusivecommercialisation rights for RTX in Japan for a total consideration of up to $525 million plus additional sales based payments. Thereof, Shionogi will pay $75 million upon signature, and further milestone payments of $ 70 million priorto regulatory approval. The agreement includes competitive investmentcommitments for launch and commercialisation. Manufacturing and supply of RTX toShionogi will be carried out exclusively by Grünenthal."RTX is a promising asset for more than 300 million patients worldwide whosuffer from osteoarthritis[1] and seek a meaningful non-opioid therapy option",says Gabriel Baertschi, Chief Executive Officer, Grünenthal. "With theirestablished presence, strong commercial capabilities and wealth of experience inthe pain market, Shionogi is our partner of choice to successfully bring RTX topatients in Japan."RTX is a highly potent Transient Receptor Potential Vanilloid 1 (TRPV1) agonistwith a well-validated mechanism of action. An ongoing clinical Phase IIIprogramme across sites in Europe, the US, Latin America, South Africa and Japanaims to enable marketing approval for the investigational medicine. New drugapplications, including Japan, are targeted for 2024, leading to a potentialmarket entry of RTX in 2025. If the outcome of the Phase III programme ispositive, Grünenthal intends to explore the potential of RTX for the treatmentof osteoarthritis-related pain in other joints beyond the knee. The globalosteoarthritis market is expected to grow to approximately $ 11.0 billion in2025[2]. Japan represents one of the most important markets in Asia, withsignificant revenue potential for RTX.About RTXRTX is an intra-articular injection of resiniferatoxin developed for thetreatment of pain in patients with moderate to severe pain associated with knee