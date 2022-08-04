Grünenthal to license osteoarthritis pain treatment to Shionogi in Japan in deal of up to > $ 500 million
Aachen (ots) - Grünenthal and Shionogi announced today that they have entered
into a licensing agreement for Grünenthal's investigational medicine
Resiniferatoxin ("RTX"). Shionogi obtained the exclusive rights to commercialise
Grünenthal's asset in Japan for pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee.
RTX is currently in Phase III of clinical development for the treatment of
patients with moderate to severe pain associated with knee osteoarthritis.
Osteoarthritis, a progressive and often painful joint disease, is an indication
with high unmet medical need. If approved, RTX could become a well-tolerated,
non-opioid therapy option for patients, providing long-lasting pain relief and
functional improvement of the affected knee joints.
Under the terms of the agreement, Shionogi will obtain the exclusive
commercialisation rights for RTX in Japan for a total consideration of up to $
525 million plus additional sales based payments. Thereof, Shionogi will pay $
75 million upon signature, and further milestone payments of $ 70 million prior
to regulatory approval. The agreement includes competitive investment
commitments for launch and commercialisation. Manufacturing and supply of RTX to
Shionogi will be carried out exclusively by Grünenthal.
"RTX is a promising asset for more than 300 million patients worldwide who
suffer from osteoarthritis[1] and seek a meaningful non-opioid therapy option",
says Gabriel Baertschi, Chief Executive Officer, Grünenthal. "With their
established presence, strong commercial capabilities and wealth of experience in
the pain market, Shionogi is our partner of choice to successfully bring RTX to
patients in Japan."
RTX is a highly potent Transient Receptor Potential Vanilloid 1 (TRPV1) agonist
with a well-validated mechanism of action. An ongoing clinical Phase III
programme across sites in Europe, the US, Latin America, South Africa and Japan
aims to enable marketing approval for the investigational medicine. New drug
applications, including Japan, are targeted for 2024, leading to a potential
market entry of RTX in 2025. If the outcome of the Phase III programme is
positive, Grünenthal intends to explore the potential of RTX for the treatment
of osteoarthritis-related pain in other joints beyond the knee. The global
osteoarthritis market is expected to grow to approximately $ 11.0 billion in
2025[2]. Japan represents one of the most important markets in Asia, with
significant revenue potential for RTX.
About RTX
RTX is an intra-articular injection of resiniferatoxin developed for the
treatment of pain in patients with moderate to severe pain associated with knee
About RTX
RTX is an intra-articular injection of resiniferatoxin developed for the
treatment of pain in patients with moderate to severe pain associated with knee
