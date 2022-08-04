1HY 2022: Sales growth of 6.1% and EBIT increase of 19.6% achieved; due to later ISR consolidation we adjust our forecasts slightly; Target price: EUR19.00; Rating: BUY



In the first six months of 2022, CENIT AG was able to increase sales revenues by 6.1% to EUR 73.91 million (previous year: EUR 69.63 million). It should be taken into account that part of the sales growth is related to the first-time consolidation of the acquired ISR Information Products AG (ISR for short), which contributed sales revenues of EUR 2.03 million for the month of June 2022. Without this inorganic effect, CENIT AG would have reported an increase in sales of 3.2%.



In parallel to the increase in sales, CENIT AG reported a 19.6% increase in EBIT to EUR 1.12 million (previous year: EUR 0.94 million). The EBIT margin improved to 1.5 % (previous year: 1.3%). Both turnover and the resulting operating result are subject to seasonal fluctuations. This can be seen in the EBIT development of the first two quarters of 2022. While a negative EBIT of EUR -0.39 million was reported in the first quarter, this increased significantly to EUR 1.51 million in the second quarter of 2022.

With the first-time full consolidation of ISR (74.9% of the shares), the minority interests climbed visibly and thus, despite the increase in EBIT, the after-tax result was marginally below the previous year's value at EUR 0.39 million (previous year: EUR 0.40 million). The full consolidation of ISR also resulted in a noticeable increase in the balance sheet total to EUR 117.72 million (31.12.21: EUR 92.81 million). On the one hand, fixed assets climbed to EUR 35.55 million (31.12.21: EUR 10.27 million) and, on the other hand, long-term liabilities rose to EUR 34.25 million (31.12.21: EUR 10.08 million) due to the assumption of bank liabilities. Part of the purchase price (EUR 27.93 million) was covered by new bank loans (EUR 23.00 million).



Rating: Buy

Analyst: GBC

