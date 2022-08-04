checkAd

Lilly Q2 Revenue, Adj. EPS Miss Expectations; Guidance Cut

(PLX AI) – Lilly Q2 revenue USD 6,488 million vs. estimate USD 6,842 million.Q2 net income USD 952.5 millionQ2 adjusted net income USD 1,131.3 million vs. estimate USD 1,484 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 1.25 vs. estimate USD 1.69Q2 EPS USD 1.05Outlook …

  • (PLX AI) – Lilly Q2 revenue USD 6,488 million vs. estimate USD 6,842 million.
  • Q2 net income USD 952.5 million
  • Q2 adjusted net income USD 1,131.3 million vs. estimate USD 1,484 million
  • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.25 vs. estimate USD 1.69
  • Q2 EPS USD 1.05
  • Outlook FY EPS USD 6.96-7.11, down from USD 7.30-7.45 previously
  • Outlook is inclusive of $0.61 of acquired IPR&D and development milestone charges
