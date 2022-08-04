Kellog Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations; Guidance Raised
- (PLX AI) – Kellogg Q2 sales USD 3,864 million vs. estimate USD 3,639 million.
- Q2 adjusted operating profit USD 529 million vs. estimate USD 463 million
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.18 vs. estimate USD 1.05
- Outlook FY organic growth 7-8%, up from 4% previously
- Outlook FY adjusted operating profit growth 4-5%, up from 1-2% previously
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS growth 2%, up from 1-2% previously
