Amgen Buys ChemoCentryx at $52 per Share

(PLX AI) – Amgen will acquire ChemoCentryx for $52 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $3.7 billion.The acquisition of ChemoCentryx represents a compelling opportunity for Amgen to add to our decades-long leadership …

  • (PLX AI) – Amgen will acquire ChemoCentryx for $52 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $3.7 billion.
  • The acquisition of ChemoCentryx represents a compelling opportunity for Amgen to add to our decades-long leadership in inflammation and nephrology with TAVNEOS, a transformative, first-in-class treatment for ANCA-associated vasculitis, CEO says

Autor: PLX AI
