ADVENTURERS ROSS EDGLEY AND KATIE TUNN OPEN DOORS AT NEW TALISKER VISITOR EXPERIENCE

Isle Of Skye, Scotland (ots/PRNewswire) - Iconic Scotch whisky, Talisker, is

today opening the doors to its newly renovated visitor experience. To mark the

opening, and to celebrate Talisker's special connection to the rugged sea and

coastline of Skye, the distillery welcomed multi-record-breaking wild swimmer

Ross Edgley, and Skye based artist, adventurer and conservationist Katie Tunn.



Fittingly, they arrived at the distillery by sea in Loch Harport, and after

drying off they were greeted by Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Diageo's

Scotland Brand Homes, before visiting the reimagined visitor experience.





Having stood on the rugged coast of the isle of Skye for more than a century anda half, the new visitor attraction has been completely transformed as part ofDiageo's GBP185 million investment in Scotch tourism. Boasting a new interactiveexperience and revamped distillery tours, the new space demonstrates howTalisker is made by the sea.Showcased within the new visitor experience on Skye is a snapshot of Talisker'sground-breaking partnership with ocean conservation organisation, Parley for theOceans. Previously embarking on long-distance swims in support of this work isadventurer and long-distance swimmer Ross Edgley, and one of the first throughthe doors at the distillery.Ambassador Ross Edgley commented:"It's impossible to visit Skye and not feel like you're on an adventure, it justoozes out of the place. The experience at Talisker embodies this adventurousspirit and is truly worth a visit. What you've got here is a truly unique whiskyexperience in a stunning setting, with its opportunity to get out into the wildand come back here to one of the many tastings and tours, there are so manyreasons to keep returning to this beautiful island."When visiting Talisker, guests will have the opportunity to embark on threenewly created tours:- The Distillery Tour: Visitors will discover how the island influences theflavour of the whisky whilst exploring the making Talisker room and mash housebefore enjoying three tastings of the beloved single-malt.- Made by the Sea Tasting Experience: Whisky lovers will have the chance toimmerse themselves in a multi-sensory tasting session that explores the storyof Talisker followed by a tasting.- Talisker Cask Draw and Tasting Experience: Designed with the whiskyconnoisseur in mind, this experience will see guests visit Talisker'smaturation warehouse where they'll get the rare opportunity to draw and tastefive unique cask-strength distillery exclusive whiskies - set to open at a