checkAd

ADVENTURERS ROSS EDGLEY AND KATIE TUNN OPEN DOORS AT NEW TALISKER VISITOR EXPERIENCE

Isle Of Skye, Scotland (ots/PRNewswire) - Iconic Scotch whisky, Talisker, is
today opening the doors to its newly renovated visitor experience. To mark the
opening, and to celebrate Talisker's special connection to the rugged sea and
coastline of Skye, the distillery welcomed multi-record-breaking wild swimmer
Ross Edgley, and Skye based artist, adventurer and conservationist Katie Tunn.

Fittingly, they arrived at the distillery by sea in Loch Harport, and after
drying off they were greeted by Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Diageo's
Scotland Brand Homes, before visiting the reimagined visitor experience.

Having stood on the rugged coast of the isle of Skye for more than a century and
a half, the new visitor attraction has been completely transformed as part of
Diageo's GBP185 million investment in Scotch tourism. Boasting a new interactive
experience and revamped distillery tours, the new space demonstrates how
Talisker is made by the sea.

Showcased within the new visitor experience on Skye is a snapshot of Talisker's
ground-breaking partnership with ocean conservation organisation, Parley for the
Oceans. Previously embarking on long-distance swims in support of this work is
adventurer and long-distance swimmer Ross Edgley, and one of the first through
the doors at the distillery.

Ambassador Ross Edgley commented:

"It's impossible to visit Skye and not feel like you're on an adventure, it just
oozes out of the place. The experience at Talisker embodies this adventurous
spirit and is truly worth a visit. What you've got here is a truly unique whisky
experience in a stunning setting, with its opportunity to get out into the wild
and come back here to one of the many tastings and tours, there are so many
reasons to keep returning to this beautiful island."

When visiting Talisker, guests will have the opportunity to embark on three
newly created tours:

- The Distillery Tour: Visitors will discover how the island influences the
flavour of the whisky whilst exploring the making Talisker room and mash house
before enjoying three tastings of the beloved single-malt.
- Made by the Sea Tasting Experience: Whisky lovers will have the chance to
immerse themselves in a multi-sensory tasting session that explores the story
of Talisker followed by a tasting.
- Talisker Cask Draw and Tasting Experience: Designed with the whisky
connoisseur in mind, this experience will see guests visit Talisker's
maturation warehouse where they'll get the rare opportunity to draw and taste
five unique cask-strength distillery exclusive whiskies - set to open at a
Seite 1 von 2


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  28   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

ADVENTURERS ROSS EDGLEY AND KATIE TUNN OPEN DOORS AT NEW TALISKER VISITOR EXPERIENCE Iconic Scotch whisky, Talisker, is today opening the doors to its newly renovated visitor experience. To mark the opening, and to celebrate Talisker's special connection to the rugged sea and coastline of Skye, the distillery welcomed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Openbank bietet 0,5 Prozent Tagesgeldzinsen mit dem Willkommens-Konto
Im Rückwärtsgang / Kommentar zur Lage beim Immobilienkonzern Vonovia von Annette Becker.
PraSaga und Metahug kooperieren bei der Bereitstellung von Web3-Bildungsangeboten über Roblox
Grünenthal lizensiert Arthrose Schmerzmittel in Japan für bis zu 500 Millionen US Dollar ...
Ländervergleich: In Deutschland und Frankreich ist man gegenüber Kryptowährungen skeptisch, in ...
Catherine Solazzo ist neue CMO von Syntax (FOTO)
MoEngage zum ersten Mal als Nischenanbieter im Gartner® Magic Quadrant(TM) für ...
Energie-Effizienz für den Einzelhandel: Technologiepartnerschaft von T-Systems und Envision Digital ermöglicht CO2-Reduktion um bis zu ...
Luxusgut eigener Pool: Häuser mit Schwimmbecken kosten einen Aufpreis von 17 Prozent
Grünenthal to license osteoarthritis pain treatment to Shionogi in Japan in deal of up to > ...
Titel
Adler Group: Bafin stellt falsche Bilanz bei Adler Real Estate fest / Dr. Stoll & Sauer sieht Investment der ...
LKQ Corporation gibt die Ergebnisse für das zweite Quartal 2022 bekannt (FOTO)
Fraugster boosts chargeback protection for travel merchants post pandemic
Neues Nachweisgesetz: Arbeitsverträge auch künftig digital signieren (FOTO)
ADVOFUND AG finanziert 50 Mio. Euro Schadensersatzklage gegen Wirecard und Ernst & Young (FOTO)
Inflation und Ukraine-Krieg gefährden die Erholung der deutschen Möbelbranche
Wilhelm von Haller ist Chief Financial Officer der Lysando AG (FOTO)
Michael und Markus Kern: Warum Spindelreparaturen zu Dumpingpreisen gefährlich sind (FOTO)
Juni 2022: Zahl der Flugreisenden gegenüber Vorjahresmonat mehr als verdreifacht
Israel Natural Gas Lines to Invest in Startup Prisma Photonics
Titel
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
Adler Group: Bafin stellt falsche Bilanz bei Adler Real Estate fest / Dr. Stoll & Sauer sieht Investment der ...
Symphony to launch research lab in collaboration with French institutions
Häufige Fragen der Bürgerinnen und Bürger zum Zensus 2022
Kompaktes für Camper Vans von Webasto (FOTO)
TUMI und STAPLE starten exklusive Zusammenarbeit, welche die Energie von New York sowie globale ...
Europäischer Gerichtshof: Dieselfahrer können nach Softwareupdate Ansprüche geltend machen (FOTO)
Bereits über 1500 Bestellungen in einem Monat: WeDoSolar, Berliner Startup mit smartem Solar-Sichtschutz für den Balkon
Preissteigerungen in der Möbelbranche belasten Verbraucher zunehmend
Versicherungs-Startup hepster startet Webshop für Österreich / Stärkerer Fokus auf ...
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber