ADVENTURERS ROSS EDGLEY AND KATIE TUNN OPEN DOORS AT NEW TALISKER VISITOR EXPERIENCE
Isle Of Skye, Scotland (ots/PRNewswire) - Iconic Scotch whisky, Talisker, is
today opening the doors to its newly renovated visitor experience. To mark the
opening, and to celebrate Talisker's special connection to the rugged sea and
coastline of Skye, the distillery welcomed multi-record-breaking wild swimmer
Ross Edgley, and Skye based artist, adventurer and conservationist Katie Tunn.
Fittingly, they arrived at the distillery by sea in Loch Harport, and after
drying off they were greeted by Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Diageo's
Scotland Brand Homes, before visiting the reimagined visitor experience.
Having stood on the rugged coast of the isle of Skye for more than a century and
a half, the new visitor attraction has been completely transformed as part of
Diageo's GBP185 million investment in Scotch tourism. Boasting a new interactive
experience and revamped distillery tours, the new space demonstrates how
Talisker is made by the sea.
Showcased within the new visitor experience on Skye is a snapshot of Talisker's
ground-breaking partnership with ocean conservation organisation, Parley for the
Oceans. Previously embarking on long-distance swims in support of this work is
adventurer and long-distance swimmer Ross Edgley, and one of the first through
the doors at the distillery.
Ambassador Ross Edgley commented:
"It's impossible to visit Skye and not feel like you're on an adventure, it just
oozes out of the place. The experience at Talisker embodies this adventurous
spirit and is truly worth a visit. What you've got here is a truly unique whisky
experience in a stunning setting, with its opportunity to get out into the wild
and come back here to one of the many tastings and tours, there are so many
reasons to keep returning to this beautiful island."
When visiting Talisker, guests will have the opportunity to embark on three
newly created tours:
- The Distillery Tour: Visitors will discover how the island influences the
flavour of the whisky whilst exploring the making Talisker room and mash house
before enjoying three tastings of the beloved single-malt.
- Made by the Sea Tasting Experience: Whisky lovers will have the chance to
immerse themselves in a multi-sensory tasting session that explores the story
of Talisker followed by a tasting.
- Talisker Cask Draw and Tasting Experience: Designed with the whisky
connoisseur in mind, this experience will see guests visit Talisker's
maturation warehouse where they'll get the rare opportunity to draw and taste
five unique cask-strength distillery exclusive whiskies - set to open at a
