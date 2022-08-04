Amgen Q2 Revenue, Adj. EPS Beat Estimates; Revenue Guidance Revised
(PLX AI) – Amgen Q2 revenue USD 6,594 million vs. estimate USD 6,530 million.Q2 operating income USD 2,176 millionQ2 EPS USD 2.45Q2 adjusted EPS USD 4.65 vs. estimate USD 4.4Q2 adjusted operating income USD 3,335 million vs. estimate USD 3,170 …
- (PLX AI) – Amgen Q2 revenue USD 6,594 million vs. estimate USD 6,530 million.
- Q2 operating income USD 2,176 million
- Q2 EPS USD 2.45
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 4.65 vs. estimate USD 4.4
- Q2 adjusted operating income USD 3,335 million vs. estimate USD 3,170 million
- Q2 operating margin 34.6%
- Q2 adjusted operating margin 53.1%
- Outlook FY revenue USD 25,500-26,400 million
- EPS guidance revised to $11.01-$12.15 on a GAAP basis, and reaffirmed at $17.00-$18.00 on a non-GAAP basis
