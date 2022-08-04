checkAd

Dentsply Sirona Q2 Report Delayed, but Adj. EPS Will Top Consensus

(PLX AI) – Dentsply Sirona net sales and adjusted EPS expected to be above preliminary first quarter 2022 results.Dentsply Sirona will not be in a position to file its Quarterly Report by the August 9, 2022, deadlineDentsply Sirona q2 adjusted EPS …

  • (PLX AI) – Dentsply Sirona net sales and adjusted EPS expected to be above preliminary first quarter 2022 results.
  • Dentsply Sirona will not be in a position to file its Quarterly Report by the August 9, 2022, deadline
  • Dentsply Sirona q2 adjusted EPS at or above $0.60
  • Dentsply Sirona expects to report second quarter 2022 net sales of greater than $1,005 million (in line with current consensus)
  • Diluted EPS is expected to be at or above $0.26 and adjusted EPS at or above $0.60
  • NOTE: Current adj. EPS consensus is $0.55
