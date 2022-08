(PLX AI) – Corteva Outlook FY revenue USD 17,200-17,500 million, up from USD 16,700-17,000 million previously.Outlook FY EBITDA USD 2,950-3,100 million up from USD 2,800-3,000 million previouslyFirst half 2022 net sales rose 11% versus prior year …

Corteva Raises Guidance After Sales Rise 11% in First Half

