Deutsche Post Q2 Earnings Significantly Better Than Expected

(PLX AI) – Deutsche Post Q2 revenue EUR 24,029 million vs. estimate EUR 21,960 million.Q2 EBIT EUR 2,337 million vs. estimate EUR 2,080 millionThe double-digit growth seen in revenue and EBIT was again driven by the B2B business of the DHL divisions …
- (PLX AI) – Deutsche Post Q2 revenue EUR 24,029 million vs. estimate EUR 21,960 million.
- Q2 EBIT EUR 2,337 million vs. estimate EUR 2,080 million
- The double-digit growth seen in revenue and EBIT was again driven by the B2B business of the DHL divisions Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain and Express
- Group confirms its 2022 EBIT guidance of EUR 8.0 billion (+ / - 5 percent) even in consideration of a possible global economic downturn in the second half of 2022
