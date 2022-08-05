checkAd

Deutsche Post Q2 Earnings Significantly Better Than Expected

(PLX AI) – Deutsche Post Q2 revenue EUR 24,029 million vs. estimate EUR 21,960 million.Q2 EBIT EUR 2,337 million vs. estimate EUR 2,080 millionThe double-digit growth seen in revenue and EBIT was again driven by the B2B business of the DHL divisions …

  • (PLX AI) – Deutsche Post Q2 revenue EUR 24,029 million vs. estimate EUR 21,960 million.
  • Q2 EBIT EUR 2,337 million vs. estimate EUR 2,080 million
  • The double-digit growth seen in revenue and EBIT was again driven by the B2B business of the DHL divisions Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain and Express
  • Group confirms its 2022 EBIT guidance of EUR 8.0 billion (+ / - 5 percent) even in consideration of a possible global economic downturn in the second half of 2022

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 42,00, was eine Steigerung von +5,17% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  18   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Deutsche Post Q2 Earnings Significantly Better Than Expected (PLX AI) – Deutsche Post Q2 revenue EUR 24,029 million vs. estimate EUR 21,960 million.Q2 EBIT EUR 2,337 million vs. estimate EUR 2,080 millionThe double-digit growth seen in revenue and EBIT was again driven by the B2B business of the DHL divisions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
Bayer Raises Outlook After Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations
Voestalpine Q1 EBITDA EUR 879 Million
Buy Novo Nordisk After Overdone Share Price Drop, Bank of America Says
Amgen Buys ChemoCentryx at $52 per Share
Datadog Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Q3 Guidance in Line
Sandvik Says first Day of Trading in Alleima Shares Expected on Aug. 31
Beyond Meat Slashes Revenue Outlook; Cuts 4% of Jobs
Hannover Re Half Year Net Income EUR 648.7 Million
1&1 Half Year EBITDA EUR 368.2 Million
Titel
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
Infineon Q3 Revenue EUR 3,618 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,500 Million
TeamViewer Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.1 Million vs. Estimate EUR 56 Million
Varta Half Year Adjusted EBITDA EUR 68.9 Million
PayPal Q2 Earnings Above Consensus; Raises FY Adj. EPS Guidance
AMD Q2 EPS USD 0.27 vs. Estimate USD 0.81
Bayer Raises Outlook After Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations
Occidental Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected on High Oil, Gas Prices
Commerzbank Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; to Propose 30% Payout Ratio Dividend
Titel
Intuitive Surgical Q2 Earnings Below Consensus as Covid Remains a Factor
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
3M to Spin Off Health Care Business by End of 2023
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
Nel Gets EUR 4 Million Order in Denmark
Infineon Q3 Revenue EUR 3,618 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,500 Million
TeamViewer Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.1 Million vs. Estimate EUR 56 Million
Varta Half Year Adjusted EBITDA EUR 68.9 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian