Rheinmetall Cuts Organic Growth Forecast on Automotive Concerns

(PLX AI) – Rheinmetall half year revenue EUR 2,674 million vs. estimate EUR 2,700 million.half year EBIT EUR 206 million vs. estimate EUR 204 millionhalf year EBIT margin 7.7%half year EPS EUR 2.28Outlook FY organic growth 15%Says in light of the …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer