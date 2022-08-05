checkAd

Rheinmetall Cuts Organic Growth Forecast on Automotive Concerns

(PLX AI) – Rheinmetall half year revenue EUR 2,674 million vs. estimate EUR 2,700 million.half year EBIT EUR 206 million vs. estimate EUR 204 millionhalf year EBIT margin 7.7%half year EPS EUR 2.28Outlook FY organic growth 15%Says in light of the …

  • (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall half year revenue EUR 2,674 million vs. estimate EUR 2,700 million.
  • half year EBIT EUR 206 million vs. estimate EUR 204 million
  • half year EBIT margin 7.7%
  • half year EPS EUR 2.28
  • Outlook FY organic growth 15%
  • Says in light of the persistently high risks regarding the development of global automotive production, the company now expects organic sales growth in the current fiscal year to be around 15% and thus at the lower end of the previous forecast range, which projected organic growth between 15% and 20%

