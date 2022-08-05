checkAd

Clas Ohlson Drops 6% After July Sales Much Lower Than Expected

(PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson shares fell 6% at the open after July sales came in much lower than expected. Organic sales decreased 7% in the month compared to a year ago, instead of rising 2% as consensus expectedThe company's bet on a strong season with …

