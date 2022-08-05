Clas Ohlson Drops 6% After July Sales Much Lower Than Expected
(PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson shares fell 6% at the open after July sales came in much lower than expected. Organic sales decreased 7% in the month compared to a year ago, instead of rising 2% as consensus expectedThe company's bet on a strong season with …
- Organic sales decreased 7% in the month compared to a year ago, instead of rising 2% as consensus expected
- The company's bet on a strong season with a large stock of summer products didn't pan out, despite extensive marketing campaigns with price reductions, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
- We believe this is a clear signal that margins will be negatively affected during the quarter, Kepler said
- The sales deviation in July may lead to negative revisions of the full-year consensus of 3%, although comments about increased price investments and marketing may suggest larger negative revisions, Kepler said
