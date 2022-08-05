Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Third Quarter 2022 Results

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO Financial Group will announce its third quarter

2022 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on August

30, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately

6:00 a.m. ET.



Investor Community Conference Call





- Time: 8:00 a.m. ET- The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:- via telephone at 1-800-898-3989 or 416-406-0743 (Toronto area), Passcode:2522858#- via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3613639-1&h=1025363443&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results)Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available athttps://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3613639-1&h=1025363443&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results) .Conference Call Rebroadcast A rebroadcast of the investor communitypresentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, September 30th, 2022 bycalling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 2979715#The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3613639-1&h=1025363443&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results) until November 30, 2022Internet: https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3613639-1&h=1465404507&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com Twitter: @BMOmediaFor News Media Enquiries: Jeff Roman, Toronto, mailto:jeff.roman@bmo.com (416)867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Christine Viau, Toronto,mailto:Christine.viau@bmo.com , (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson, Toronto,mailto:bill2.anderson@bmo.com , (416) 867-7834