CA Immobilien in Talks to Sell Romania Platform

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG has decided to enter into exclusive due diligence and negotiations based on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in relation to the sale of the Romanian platform

  • CA Immobilien Anlagen AG has decided to enter into exclusive due diligence and negotiations based on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in relation to the sale of the Romanian platform
  • Says the outcome of this process is still uncertain
