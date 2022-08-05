CA Immobilien in Talks to Sell Romania Platform
(PLX AI) – CA Immobilien Start of exclusive sales negotiations for Romania platformCA Immobilien Anlagen AG has decided to enter into exclusive due diligence and negotiations based on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in relation to the sale of …
- CA Immobilien Anlagen AG has decided to enter into exclusive due diligence and negotiations based on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in relation to the sale of the Romanian platform
- Says the outcome of this process is still uncertain
