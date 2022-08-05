Cofinimmo Buys Nursing Home in Germany for EUR 18 Million
(PLX AI) – Cofinimmo will acquire a nursing and care home in Germany.The investment budget amounts to approximately 18 million EUR (real estate transfer taxes and refurbishment works included)The asset is currently in operation and managed by …
- (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo will acquire a nursing and care home in Germany.
- The investment budget amounts to approximately 18 million EUR (real estate transfer taxes and refurbishment works included)
- The asset is currently in operation and managed by Schönes Leben Gruppe
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0