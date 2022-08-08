(PLX AI) – Hypoport Q2 revenue EUR 126.1 million.Q2 EBITDA EUR 21.3 millionQ2 EPS EUR 1.63Q2 net income EUR 9.7 millionQ2 EBIT EUR 13.3 millionAll four segments contributed to this strong increase, with double-digit growth rates, company saidSays …

Hypoport Q2 Profit Rises 32%; Says H2 May See Longer Sales Lead Times

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer