Archer Buys 50% of Iceland Drilling Company for $8.25 Million

  • (PLX AI) – Archer to acquire 50% of the shares in renewable energy service company Iceland Drilling Company for $8.25 million.
  • Kaldbakur ehf. will remain a large shareholder and will own the other 50%
  • Iceland Drilling is an international deep geothermal drilling and integrated well service company
  • The company is currently managing drilling operations in Iceland, the Azores, and New Zealand as well as seven smaller rigs for district heating projects in Iceland
