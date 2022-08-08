Archer Buys 50% of Iceland Drilling Company for $8.25 Million
Iceland Drilling is an international deep geothermal drilling and integrated well service company. The company is currently managing drilling operations in Iceland, the Azores, and New Zealand as well as seven smaller rigs for district heating projects in Iceland.
- (PLX AI) – Archer to acquire 50% of the shares in renewable energy service company Iceland Drilling Company for $8.25 million.
- Kaldbakur ehf. will remain a large shareholder and will own the other 50%
- Iceland Drilling is an international deep geothermal drilling and integrated well service company
- The company is currently managing drilling operations in Iceland, the Azores, and New Zealand as well as seven smaller rigs for district heating projects in Iceland
