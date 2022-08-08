UPS Buys Bomi Group; Terms Not Disclosed
- (PLX AI) – UPS to Acquire Multinational Healthcare Logistics Provider Bomi Group.
- The transaction will add temperature-controlled facilities in 14 countries and nearly 3,000 Bomi Group team members to the UPS Healthcare network in Europe and Latin America
- The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year; value and terms not disclosed
