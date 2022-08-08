checkAd

Original-Research Landi Renzo S.p.A. (von GBC AG):

Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Landi Renzo S.p.A.

Unternehmen: Landi Renzo S.p.A.
ISIN: IT0004210289

Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Marcel Goldmann

08/08/2022 - GBC Management Interview with Christiano Musi, CEO of the Landi Renzo Group

'Landi Renzo Group is a global player specialised in energy transition along the full value chain, aiming to become a global point of reference for RNG and hydrogen applications for green transportation and clean tech solutions. By 2025, we expect an increase in revenues with a CAGR of 15%, and double-digit growth of EBITDA, expected to grow with a CAGR of 25%, thanks to increasing revenues in segments that have higher margins compared to our traditional market of light-duty applications.'
Landi Renzo S.p.A. is a technology group that focuses its range of services on the growth sectors of 'Green Mobility' and 'Clean Technology/ Energy' (through a dedicated company called SAFE&CEC). Through this positioning, Landi Renzo is very much involved in the ongoing energy transition, which includes the transformation of the mobility and energy sectors, with a strong focus on hydrogen and biomethane application along the full value chain-from biomethane, hydrogen and CNG compression at generation for grid injection and transportation, to CNG and H2 filling stations, as well as components and systems for gas and hydrogen mobility.
Landi Renzo Group (Landi Renzo) has recently announced the successful completion of the subscription period (subscribed volume: EUR 57.1 million; subscription price: EUR 0.53 per share) of the capital measure launched with a volume of up to EUR 60.0 million. The Landi family and Itaca Equity Holding have created a new controlling holding company in the Landi Renzo Group (Green by Definition), which in turn have subscribed to approximately EUR 35.2 million (approximately 59.1% of the total volume of the capital measure), with the current CEO of the company also participating in the capital increase as a co-investor.

GBC has taken this as an opportunity to conduct an interview with the CEO of the company, Mr. Cristiano Musi, about the capital measure that has been started as well as about the current business development and the perspectives of the company.

GBC: Mr Musi, the sharp rise in oil prices and the further intensification of the Ukraine conflict (keyword: less dependence on individual energy sources/suppliers) has given a significant boost to the field of alternative fuels and energies, such as hydrogen, biogas (RNG, Renewable Natural Gas) or LNG/CNG. What positive effects do you expect from this for your two business areas Green Transportation (gas and hydrogen-based mobility) and Clean Tech Solutions (compression solutions for gas and hydrogen infrastructures)? How do you assess the market environment for your company in general? What market trends can be observed?


