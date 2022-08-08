PureSoftware and TFI Research release 'The Global Report on Conversation AI for Banks 2022'

Singapore (ots/PRNewswire) - PureSoftware, a global software products and

services company, together with TFI Research, a global leader in market surveys

and integrated insights have conducted a comprehensive study on conversational

AI in banks and released 'The Global Report on Conversational AI for Banks

2022.'



The report includes detailed insights into conversational AI in banks, the

evolution of AI besides its application within the banks, and how the technology

is shaping the next-gen banking experience. Through the report, readers can get

explicit understanding on how conversational AI is powering the banking success,

the organizational as well as customer centric opportunities it brings, and how

it is transforming traditional banking value chain, processes, along with the

journeys of both banking customers and employees.



