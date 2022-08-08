checkAd

PureSoftware and TFI Research release 'The Global Report on Conversation AI for Banks 2022'

Singapore (ots/PRNewswire) - PureSoftware, a global software products and
services company, together with TFI Research, a global leader in market surveys
and integrated insights have conducted a comprehensive study on conversational
AI in banks and released 'The Global Report on Conversational AI for Banks
2022.'

The report includes detailed insights into conversational AI in banks, the
evolution of AI besides its application within the banks, and how the technology
is shaping the next-gen banking experience. Through the report, readers can get
explicit understanding on how conversational AI is powering the banking success,
the organizational as well as customer centric opportunities it brings, and how
it is transforming traditional banking value chain, processes, along with the
journeys of both banking customers and employees.

Conversational AI is set to usher in the new era of human-bot collaboration in
the banks around the world. The time is ripe for the Readers, Academicians,
Policymakers, Researchers, Chief Executive Officers, Chief Digital Officers,
Chief Technology Officers, Support Teams, and Community Managers to have a
thorough read into the report and uncover some transformational and unique
insights that can be leveraged to develop multidimensional AI driven digital
strategy for banks. The report can be downloaded at
https://puresoftware.com/conversational-ai-for-banks/ .

About PureSoftware

PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company that is
driving transformation for the world's top organizations in 35+ cities across 11
countries. Being a trusted partner to global leaders worldwide, the company
enables their digital transformation journey to accelerate business outcomes and
improve customer experience. PureSoftware's industry-specific platforms and
services around Digital Transformation, Hyperautomation, Cloud, Infrastructure
and Cybersecurity are directly aligned to the current and future needs of their
clients. The company partners with global organizations across focused
verticals, including Banking, Financial Services, Life Sciences & Healthcare,
Telecom & Semiconductors, Retail & Logistics, and Casino Gaming.

To know more please visit: https://puresoftware.com/

About TFI Research

TFI Research is the global leader in market surveys and integrated insights
across multiple industries. Since 2009, TFI Research has grown into the world's
finest research company with more than 10,000 experts and a network in 183+
countries. The company has been guiding businesses across multiple domains and
industries to make informed business decisions through high quality data,
analysis, and business outcomes.

To know more please visit: https://tfiresearch.com/

Media Contact:

Amitabh Chaudhary

mailto:amitabh.chaudhary@puresoftware.com

Photo:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1873288/PureSoftware_Conversational_AI.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450649/PureSoftware_Logo.jpg

Contact:

+91 88601 80055

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155627/5291344
OTS: PureSoftware



