BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged

(PLX AI) – BioNTech Q2 net income EUR 1,672 million vs. estimate EUR 1,900 million.Q2 revenue EUR 3,196.5 million vs. estimate EUR 3,884 millionQ2 EPS EUR 6.45CFO says well on track to achieve our previous financial guidance for the ongoing …

  • (PLX AI) – BioNTech Q2 net income EUR 1,672 million vs. estimate EUR 1,900 million.
  • Q2 revenue EUR 3,196.5 million vs. estimate EUR 3,884 million
  • Q2 EPS EUR 6.45
  • CFO says well on track to achieve our previous financial guidance for the ongoing financial year
  • Says expect an uptake in demand in our key markets in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval of variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine candidates

Autor: PLX AI
