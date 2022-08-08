BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – BioNTech Q2 net income EUR 1,672 million vs. estimate EUR 1,900 million.
- Q2 revenue EUR 3,196.5 million vs. estimate EUR 3,884 million
- Q2 EPS EUR 6.45
- CFO says well on track to achieve our previous financial guidance for the ongoing financial year
- Says expect an uptake in demand in our key markets in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval of variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine candidates
