Catalytic Investment to Improve Community Health Care for Millions Across Africa

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - The Global Fund collaborates with the Johnson &

Johnson Foundation and the Skoll Foundation to Launch the Africa Frontline First

Catalytic Fund



- Private sector investments to the Global Fund's Africa Frontline First

Catalytic Fund from the Johnson & Johnson Foundation and the Skoll Foundation

totaling US$ 25 million.

- The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria intends to further match this

commitment by at least with 1:1.

- Designed in partnership with the Africa Frontline First Initiative, the Africa

Frontline First Catalytic Fund (AFF-CF) will accelerate scale up of community

health services in up to 10 African countries.

- The Catalytic Fund seeks to mobilize at least $100 million to improve

community health systems that are providing essential medical care for up to

130 million people.

- Investing in frontline community health workers can generate a return of up to

10:1 when considering the improved economic, health, and social outcomes of

community health workers.



