Catalytic Investment to Improve Community Health Care for Millions Across Africa
Today the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria is announcing a crucial new
catalytic fund to support community health workers across up to 10 African
countries. The Africa Frontline First Catalytic Fund (AFF-CF) will provide
financing to accelerate and sustain the scale up of frontline community health
workers, the backbone of community health services.
The Global Fund warmly welcomes the first investments to the Africa Frontline
First Catalytic Fund from the Johnson & Johnson Foundation and the Skoll
Foundation totaling US $25 million. The Global Fund intends to match these and
other investments to bolster support to and domestic financing for community
health workers.
These pledges come ahead of the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment, which aims
to raise US $18 billion to fund its next three-year cycle of grants. The Global
Fund estimates that the funding of US $18 billion would save 20 million lives,
while strengthening health and community systems to reinforce pandemic
preparedness.
"For the first time in 20 years, many countries have seen HIV, TB and malaria
cases worsen and community health workers are at the forefront of fighting these
diseases. This is a unique moment for leaders to join forces and invest in the
people and structures that will fight pandemics, infectious diseases, and other
health threats, now and in the future" said Peter Sands, Executive Director of
The Global Fund.
