Catalytic Investment to Improve Community Health Care for Millions Across Africa

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - The Global Fund collaborates with the Johnson &
Johnson Foundation and the Skoll Foundation to Launch the Africa Frontline First
Catalytic Fund

- Private sector investments to the Global Fund's Africa Frontline First
Catalytic Fund from the Johnson & Johnson Foundation and the Skoll Foundation
totaling US$ 25 million.
- The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria intends to further match this
commitment by at least with 1:1.
- Designed in partnership with the Africa Frontline First Initiative, the Africa
Frontline First Catalytic Fund (AFF-CF) will accelerate scale up of community
health services in up to 10 African countries.
- The Catalytic Fund seeks to mobilize at least $100 million to improve
community health systems that are providing essential medical care for up to
130 million people.
- Investing in frontline community health workers can generate a return of up to
10:1 when considering the improved economic, health, and social outcomes of
community health workers.

Today the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria is announcing a crucial new
catalytic fund to support community health workers across up to 10 African
countries. The Africa Frontline First Catalytic Fund (AFF-CF) will provide
financing to accelerate and sustain the scale up of frontline community health
workers, the backbone of community health services.

The Global Fund warmly welcomes the first investments to the Africa Frontline
First Catalytic Fund from the Johnson & Johnson Foundation and the Skoll
Foundation totaling US $25 million. The Global Fund intends to match these and
other investments to bolster support to and domestic financing for community
health workers.

These pledges come ahead of the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment, which aims
to raise US $18 billion to fund its next three-year cycle of grants. The Global
Fund estimates that the funding of US $18 billion would save 20 million lives,
while strengthening health and community systems to reinforce pandemic
preparedness.

"For the first time in 20 years, many countries have seen HIV, TB and malaria
cases worsen and community health workers are at the forefront of fighting these
diseases. This is a unique moment for leaders to join forces and invest in the
people and structures that will fight pandemics, infectious diseases, and other
health threats, now and in the future" said Peter Sands, Executive Director of
The Global Fund.

A professionalized workforce of community health workers, who work hand in hand
with communities, is key to responding to future outbreaks and making gains on
longstanding priorities. The Global Fund applauds these initial pledges from the
