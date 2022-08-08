checkAd

Ponsse Now Sees Flat Comparable EBIT for 2022, but Significantly Lower Profitability

(PLX AI) – Ponsse operating result in 2022 is now expected to be on a par with the comparable operating result of its continuing operations in 2021, or about EUR 50 million.The company’s relative profitability is expected to decrease significantly, …

  • (PLX AI) – Ponsse operating result in 2022 is now expected to be on a par with the comparable operating result of its continuing operations in 2021, or about EUR 50 million.
  • The company’s relative profitability is expected to decrease significantly, however, due to divesting its Russian business, difficulties in the availability of parts and components, and heavy inflation
  • Previous guidance was for operating profit in 2022 was estimated to be significantly lower than in 2021 due to the disruption of imports to Russia, difficulties in the availability of parts and components, and heavy inflation
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  23   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Ponsse Now Sees Flat Comparable EBIT for 2022, but Significantly Lower Profitability (PLX AI) – Ponsse operating result in 2022 is now expected to be on a par with the comparable operating result of its continuing operations in 2021, or about EUR 50 million.The company’s relative profitability is expected to decrease significantly, …

Nachrichten des Autors
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
438 Leser
NVIDIA Reports Much Lower Q2 Revenue, Margins Than Previously Forecast
213 Leser
Pfizer Buys Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 Billion
82 Leser
Archer Buys 50% of Iceland Drilling Company for $8.25 Million
82 Leser
Viatris Q2 Revenue Just Under Estimates, While Adj. EBITDA Ends Above
75 Leser
UPS Buys Bomi Group; Terms Not Disclosed
68 Leser
Hypoport Q2 Profit Rises 32%; Says H2 May See Longer Sales Lead Times
58 Leser
Tyson Foods Q3 Sales Beat Expectations, but Profit Misses
52 Leser
Ponsse Now Sees Flat Comparable EBIT for 2022, but Significantly Lower Profitability
22 Leser
Carlsberg Raises Operating Profit Growth Outlook After Strong Year-to-Date
20 Leser
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
553 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
438 Leser
Lundin Energy Q2 Net Income USD 29.5 Million
404 Leser
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
373 Leser
Infineon Q3 Revenue EUR 3,618 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,500 Million
349 Leser
Bayer Raises Outlook After Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations
349 Leser
TeamViewer Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.1 Million vs. Estimate EUR 56 Million
331 Leser
PayPal Q2 Earnings Above Consensus; Raises FY Adj. EPS Guidance
296 Leser
AMD Q2 EPS USD 0.27 vs. Estimate USD 0.81
271 Leser
Occidental Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected on High Oil, Gas Prices
263 Leser
Intuitive Surgical Q2 Earnings Below Consensus as Covid Remains a Factor
588 Leser
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
580 Leser
3M to Spin Off Health Care Business by End of 2023
567 Leser
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
553 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
438 Leser
Lundin Energy Q2 Net Income USD 29.5 Million
404 Leser
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
398 Leser
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
373 Leser
Infineon Q3 Revenue EUR 3,618 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,500 Million
349 Leser
Bayer Raises Outlook After Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations
349 Leser
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
3269 Leser
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
3263 Leser
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
2606 Leser
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
1562 Leser
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
1403 Leser
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
1341 Leser
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
1340 Leser
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
1336 Leser
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
1206 Leser
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
1095 Leser