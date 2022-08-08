Ponsse Now Sees Flat Comparable EBIT for 2022, but Significantly Lower Profitability
- (PLX AI) – Ponsse operating result in 2022 is now expected to be on a par with the comparable operating result of its continuing operations in 2021, or about EUR 50 million.
- The company’s relative profitability is expected to decrease significantly, however, due to divesting its Russian business, difficulties in the availability of parts and components, and heavy inflation
- Previous guidance was for operating profit in 2022 was estimated to be significantly lower than in 2021 due to the disruption of imports to Russia, difficulties in the availability of parts and components, and heavy inflation
