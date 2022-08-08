Carlsberg Raises Operating Profit Growth Outlook After Strong Year-to-Date
(PLX AI) – Carlsberg upgrades 2022 earnings expectations to high single-digit-percentage organic growth in operating profit.Previously the brewer saw organic operating profit development of -5% to 2% (or -1% to 7%, when fully excluding the …
- (PLX AI) – Carlsberg upgrades 2022 earnings expectations to high single-digit-percentage organic growth in operating profit.
- Previously the brewer saw organic operating profit development of -5% to +2% (or -1% to +7%, when fully excluding the Ukrainian business in 2021 and 2022)
- Says based on strong business performance year to date, including in July, and achievement of a consistent level of operations in Ukraine, we are upgrading our 2022 full-year outlook
- The Group has delivered better-than-expected business performance, particularly as a consequence of strong on-trade recovery in our European markets and strong results in many Asian markets
- This has more than offset the increasing commodity and energy cost pressure in H1
- Says ramped up production at two of our three breweries during April and May in Ukraine and, by the end of June, production had also been reinstated at the third brewery
- Says as a consistent level of operations has now been resumed, the full-year operating result in Ukraine will be included in the operating profit
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0