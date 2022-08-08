First Majestic Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Vancouver, BC, Canada - First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG: NYSE; FR: TSX) (the "Company" or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report summarizing the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) performance. The Sustainability Report and the Company's performance indicators follow the Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics. The report is available for review under the Corporate Responsibility section of First Majestic’s website (www.firstmajestic.com).

“In 2021, First Majestic achieved record production of 26.9 million silver equivalent ounces representing a 32% increase compared to the previous year. This record was in part due to our focus on responsible and sustainable mining integrated with our vision to become the world's largest primary silver producer,” stated Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO. “I strongly believe that our efforts in 2021 demonstrated our commitment to sustainability and to improving lives and communities in our host regions while increasing shareholder value, as well as driving positive changes for society and delivering long-term benefits for all First Majestic stakeholders."

First Majestic is integrating sustainable practices and programs across its operations. In May of this year, the Board of Directors created a new environmental, social, health and safety committee (the "ESHS Committee"). The goal of the ESHS Committee is to monitor, assess and make recommendations to the Board on sustainability matters. Board director, Jean des Rivières serves as Chair of the ESHS Committee and is joined by directors, Marjorie Co and Raymond Polman.

2021 ESG Highlights

- Overall safety key performance indicators improved across our Mexican operations in 2021. Year-over-year, the Total Recordable Incident Rate decreased from 0.95 to 0.93 and Total Lost Injury Time decreased from 0.31 to 0.23.

- Throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we maintained a similar sized workforce in 2021 when compared to 2020. The construction of the dual-circuit plant at Santa Elena and the ramp-up of the nearby Ermitaño mine opened more than 500 new direct and indirect jobs. The majority of these jobs were filled from communities in the state of Sonora. At the Jerritt Canyon operation in Nevada, approximately 290 direct employees and 270 indirect employees were integrated following the Company’s acquisition on April 30, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, First Majestic employed a total of 5,287 people, consisting of 3,055 employees and 2,232 contractors.