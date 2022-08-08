Groupon Q2 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Below Expectations
- (PLX AI) – Groupon Q2 local billings USD 361 million
- Q2 revenue USD 153.2 million vs. estimate USD 158 million
- Q2 net income USD -90.3 million
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 5.7 million vs. estimate USD 6.4 million
- Keeps 2023 targets unchanged with minimum of $100 million in free cash flow and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15-20% starting in 2023
