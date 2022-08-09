Galenica H1 Earnings Top Expectations; Outlook Raised
- (PLX AI) – Galenica grows strongly in the first half of 2022 and raises its outlook
- half year revenue CHF 1,960 million vs. estimate CHF 1,878 million
- half year adjusted EBIT CHF 100 million vs. estimate CHF 96.8 million
- half year adjusted net income CHF 81.3 million vs. estimate CHF 79.3 million
- Outlook FY revenue growth 2-4% (previously same level as last year)
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT growth 8-12% (previously 5-10%)
- A normal flu season and numerous illnesses caused by the coronavirus Omicron variant led to strong sales growth in OTC cold medication, company said
