Dufry H1 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Well Ahead of Estimates; Q3 Momentum Continues
- (PLX AI) – Dufry half year revenue CHF 2,922.5 million vs. estimate CHF 2,726 million.
- half year adjusted EPS CHF -0.2
- half year adjusted EBIT CHF 159.8 million vs. estimate CHF 128 million
- half year gross margin 60.9% vs. estimate 59.1%
- half year EBIT CHF 152.4 million
- Says positive momentum continues into the third quarter with July net sales estimated at 90% of 2019 in constant FX
