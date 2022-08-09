Munich Re Q2 Operating Result Drops to EUR 763 Million; Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Munich Re Q2 operating result EUR 763 million vs. estimate EUR 936 million.Q2 net income EUR 768 millionQ2 gross premiums EUR 15,850 million vs. estimate EUR 15,283 millionMunich Re is still aiming for a consolidated result of EUR 3.3 …
- (PLX AI) – Munich Re Q2 operating result EUR 763 million vs. estimate EUR 936 million.
- Q2 net income EUR 768 million
- Q2 gross premiums EUR 15,850 million vs. estimate EUR 15,283 million
- Munich Re is still aiming for a consolidated result of EUR 3.3 billion for the 2022 financial year
- The achievement of this result target is supported by a remaining major-loss budget in property-casualty reinsurance of around EUR 2.7 billion for the rest of the year, the company says
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0