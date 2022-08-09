Borr Drilling Q2 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates as Day Rates Rise Faster
(PLX AI) – Borr Drilling Q2 net income USD -165.3 million.Q2 revenue USD 105.3 million vs. estimate USD 103.6 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA USD 37 million vs. estimate USD 34 millionSays compounding impact of improving day rates combined with …
- Q2 revenue USD 105.3 million vs. estimate USD 103.6 million
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 37 million vs. estimate USD 34 million
- Says compounding impact of improving day rates combined with incremental activity resulting in a top-line increase of 28% with an EBITDA fall through of 73%, while still being in the early stages of this upcycle
- Says are on track to have all 23 rigs contracted by year-end
- Says day rates are currently increasing faster than previously anticipated
