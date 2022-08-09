Solar Raises FY Guidance After Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

(PLX AI) – Solar Q2 earnings beat expectations, with revenue of DKK 3,451 million above consensus of DKK 3,245 million.Q2 EBITDA of DKK 267 million beat consensus of DKK 239 millionSolar increases its guidance for 2022 EBITDA to DKK 1.1 billion from …

