Solar Raises FY Guidance After Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations
(PLX AI) – Solar Q2 earnings beat expectations, with revenue of DKK 3,451 million above consensus of DKK 3,245 million.Q2 EBITDA of DKK 267 million beat consensus of DKK 239 millionSolar increases its guidance for 2022 EBITDA to DKK 1.1 billion from …
- (PLX AI) – Solar Q2 earnings beat expectations, with revenue of DKK 3,451 million above consensus of DKK 3,245 million.
- Q2 EBITDA of DKK 267 million beat consensus of DKK 239 million
- Solar increases its guidance for 2022 EBITDA to DKK 1.1 billion from DKK 975 million
- Increases revenue guidance to DKK 13.45 billion compared to previous guidance of DKK 13.25 billion
- The increased 2022 guidance is due to a higher impact from price effects in July than anticipated and a continued strong performance in all markets supported by a greater focus on electrification, company says
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0