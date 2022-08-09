Kongsberg Auto Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates
(PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive Q2 revenue EUR 225.6 million vs. estimate EUR 221 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 4 millionThis significant decline in profitability was mainly driven by the abnormally high costs of raw materials, electronic components …
- (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive Q2 revenue EUR 225.6 million vs. estimate EUR 221 million.
- Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 4 million
- This significant decline in profitability was mainly driven by the abnormally high costs of raw materials, electronic components and freight caused by the semiconductor supply-chain bottlenecks and by higher inflation, company says
- Kongsberg Automotive to sell a part of its Shawinigan operations in Canada to BRP for a total enterprise value of CAD 136 million (EUR 104 million)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0