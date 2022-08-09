checkAd

Fraport Group Interim Report - First Half 2022 Revenue Boosted by Rising Passenger Traffic

Frankfurt (ots) - Fraport sees dynamic passenger growth - Group revenue rises
noticeably (up 66.3 percent), buoyed by rapid growth in Frankfurt and at the
Group airports worldwide - Write-down leads to high one-time effect and negative
Group result

Following the widespread lifting of pandemic-related travel restrictions, the
airports across the Fraport Group recorded a strong rebound in passenger
traffic. Some of Fraport's Greek airports serving holiday destinations -
including Rhodes, Santorini and Kerkyra on the island of Corfu - even exceeded
2019 pre-crisis passenger levels during the first six months of 2022. Supported
by the overall rise in travel demand, Fraport's Group revenue rose by 66.3
percent to EUR1,348.5 million in the January-to-June period of the current
business year 2022.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Fraport AG!
Long
Basispreis 38,73€
Hebel 5,57
Ask 1,02
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 54,62€
Hebel 5,57
Ask 0,64
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Fraport's CEO Dr. Stefan Schulte stated: "Since March, we have been experiencing
a strong upward trend in passenger traffic across our Group because people are
able and eager to travel once again. At Frankfurt Airport, we are now expecting
between 45 million and 50 million passengers for the full year 2022. Thus, this
is higher traffic volume than expected at the beginning of the year. Our key
operating financial figures have also improved - even when adjusting for last
year's positive one-off effects such as the reimbursement we received for
maintaining Frankfurt Airport's operations during the lockdown, as well as the
pandemic compensation obtained in Greece. The main factors supporting this
favorable development included the strong performance from the airports in our
international portfolio and the positive contribution resulting from the
divestiture of our Xi'an investment. Nevertheless, we are still far from
reaching the levels seen in 2019."

Passenger traffic driven by strong demand for holiday travel

In the first six months of 2022, nearly 21 million passengers traveled via
Fraport's home-base Frankfurt Airport (FRA). While this was still 38 percent
below the traffic volume achieved in pre-pandemic 2019, the figure represents a
growth rate of 220 percent compared to the same period in 2021. For the first
time since the start of the pandemic, FRA welcomed almost 5 million passengers
in June 2022 - which surpassed 75 percent of the traffic registered in the same
month of the 2019 record year.

"The strong and dynamic recovery in passenger traffic poses some major
operational challenges for us. Unfortunately, this also results in recurrent
delays," said CEO Schulte referring to the present situation in Frankfurt.
"Nevertheless, with the start of the summer school vacations in Germany, we have
Seite 1 von 3


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  14   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Fraport Group Interim Report - First Half 2022 Revenue Boosted by Rising Passenger Traffic Fraport sees dynamic passenger growth - Group revenue rises noticeably (up 66.3 percent), buoyed by rapid growth in Frankfurt and at the Group airports worldwide - Write-down leads to high one-time effect and negative Group result Following the …

Nachrichten des Autors
Das Hotel Krallerhof definiert Erholung auf seine Weise neu
261 Leser
Kearney baut mit Markus Hayek seine Beratungsexpertise in den Bereichen Pharma und Gesundheitswesen ...
201 Leser
Accord Healthcare bringt generisches Doxorubicin pegyliertes liposomales Konzentrat auf den Markt
153 Leser
Baufinanzierung in Deutschland: Preissteigerung auf dem Immobilienmarkt entschleunigt sich / Preiskorrekturen im zweiten Quartal ...
144 Leser
Prominenter Wissenschaftler der Stanford University und Innovator im Bereich der zellulären ...
134 Leser
Dem Fachkräftemangel in der Pflege vorbeugen - darauf kommt es jetzt an (FOTO)
131 Leser
Weniger ist mehr - So können Zahnarztpraxen ihren Bewerbungsprozess optimieren (FOTO)
129 Leser
Great Wall Motor und die Emil Frey Gruppe schließen strategische Partnerschaft (FOTO)
127 Leser
Tech Awards Gala by WLOUNGE / Bewerbungsphase startet jetzt: Awards für innovative Start-ups und Tech-Unternehmen
122 Leser
Melitta Gruppe gründet Recyclingfirma in Indien
120 Leser
Adler Group: Bafin stellt falsche Bilanz bei Adler Real Estate fest / Dr. Stoll & Sauer sieht Investment der ...
662 Leser
Interview: Carsten Pfau über Paraguay als Investitionsstandort
325 Leser
Ein Problem mehr / Kommentar zum geplatzten Immobilien-Deal der Adler-Group von Helmut Kipp.
322 Leser
KOMOJU-ZAHLUNGSPLATTFORM UNTERSTÜTZT DEN START VON STEAM DECK IN ASIEN
290 Leser
Intersec verzeichnet erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Unternehmensgeschichte
283 Leser
Energie-Effizienz für den Einzelhandel: Technologiepartnerschaft von T-Systems und Envision Digital ermöglicht CO2-Reduktion um bis zu ...
267 Leser
Das Hotel Krallerhof definiert Erholung auf seine Weise neu
261 Leser
Fraugster boosts chargeback protection for travel merchants post pandemic
254 Leser
Openbank bietet 0,5 Prozent Tagesgeldzinsen mit dem Willkommens-Konto
252 Leser
Franklin Templeton, Inc. verlängert Vertrag mit Empire State Realty Trust über 7340 ...
243 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
758 Leser
Adler Group: Bafin stellt falsche Bilanz bei Adler Real Estate fest / Dr. Stoll & Sauer sieht Investment der ...
662 Leser
Symphony to launch research lab in collaboration with French institutions
553 Leser
Häufige Fragen der Bürgerinnen und Bürger zum Zensus 2022
430 Leser
Bereits über 1500 Bestellungen in einem Monat: WeDoSolar, Berliner Startup mit smartem Solar-Sichtschutz für den Balkon
415 Leser
Kompaktes für Camper Vans von Webasto (FOTO)
386 Leser
Preissteigerungen in der Möbelbranche belasten Verbraucher zunehmend
374 Leser
Europäischer Gerichtshof: Dieselfahrer können nach Softwareupdate Ansprüche geltend machen (FOTO)
371 Leser
Versicherungs-Startup hepster startet Webshop für Österreich / Stärkerer Fokus auf ...
344 Leser
Baugenehmigungen für Wohnungen im Mai 2022: -2,1 % gegenüber Vorjahresmonat
343 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
2850 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1587 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1526 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1277 Leser
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
1105 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
968 Leser
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
899 Leser
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
883 Leser
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
865 Leser
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
853 Leser