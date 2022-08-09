Frankfurt (ots) - Fraport sees dynamic passenger growth - Group revenue rises

noticeably (up 66.3 percent), buoyed by rapid growth in Frankfurt and at the

Group airports worldwide - Write-down leads to high one-time effect and negative

Group result



Following the widespread lifting of pandemic-related travel restrictions, the

airports across the Fraport Group recorded a strong rebound in passenger

traffic. Some of Fraport's Greek airports serving holiday destinations -

including Rhodes, Santorini and Kerkyra on the island of Corfu - even exceeded

2019 pre-crisis passenger levels during the first six months of 2022. Supported

by the overall rise in travel demand, Fraport's Group revenue rose by 66.3

percent to EUR1,348.5 million in the January-to-June period of the current

business year 2022.





Fraport's CEO Dr. Stefan Schulte stated: "Since March, we have been experiencinga strong upward trend in passenger traffic across our Group because people areable and eager to travel once again. At Frankfurt Airport, we are now expectingbetween 45 million and 50 million passengers for the full year 2022. Thus, thisis higher traffic volume than expected at the beginning of the year. Our keyoperating financial figures have also improved - even when adjusting for lastyear's positive one-off effects such as the reimbursement we received formaintaining Frankfurt Airport's operations during the lockdown, as well as thepandemic compensation obtained in Greece. The main factors supporting thisfavorable development included the strong performance from the airports in ourinternational portfolio and the positive contribution resulting from thedivestiture of our Xi'an investment. Nevertheless, we are still far fromreaching the levels seen in 2019."Passenger traffic driven by strong demand for holiday travelIn the first six months of 2022, nearly 21 million passengers traveled viaFraport's home-base Frankfurt Airport (FRA). While this was still 38 percentbelow the traffic volume achieved in pre-pandemic 2019, the figure represents agrowth rate of 220 percent compared to the same period in 2021. For the firsttime since the start of the pandemic, FRA welcomed almost 5 million passengersin June 2022 - which surpassed 75 percent of the traffic registered in the samemonth of the 2019 record year."The strong and dynamic recovery in passenger traffic poses some majoroperational challenges for us. Unfortunately, this also results in recurrentdelays," said CEO Schulte referring to the present situation in Frankfurt."Nevertheless, with the start of the summer school vacations in Germany, we have