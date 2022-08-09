Fraport Group Interim Report - First Half 2022 Revenue Boosted by Rising Passenger Traffic
Frankfurt (ots) - Fraport sees dynamic passenger growth - Group revenue rises
noticeably (up 66.3 percent), buoyed by rapid growth in Frankfurt and at the
Group airports worldwide - Write-down leads to high one-time effect and negative
Group result
Following the widespread lifting of pandemic-related travel restrictions, the
airports across the Fraport Group recorded a strong rebound in passenger
traffic. Some of Fraport's Greek airports serving holiday destinations -
including Rhodes, Santorini and Kerkyra on the island of Corfu - even exceeded
2019 pre-crisis passenger levels during the first six months of 2022. Supported
by the overall rise in travel demand, Fraport's Group revenue rose by 66.3
percent to EUR1,348.5 million in the January-to-June period of the current
business year 2022.
noticeably (up 66.3 percent), buoyed by rapid growth in Frankfurt and at the
Group airports worldwide - Write-down leads to high one-time effect and negative
Group result
Following the widespread lifting of pandemic-related travel restrictions, the
airports across the Fraport Group recorded a strong rebound in passenger
traffic. Some of Fraport's Greek airports serving holiday destinations -
including Rhodes, Santorini and Kerkyra on the island of Corfu - even exceeded
2019 pre-crisis passenger levels during the first six months of 2022. Supported
by the overall rise in travel demand, Fraport's Group revenue rose by 66.3
percent to EUR1,348.5 million in the January-to-June period of the current
business year 2022.
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Fraport AG!
Long
Basispreis 38,73€
Hebel 5,57
Ask 1,02
Short
Basispreis 54,62€
Hebel 5,57
Ask 0,64
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Fraport's CEO Dr. Stefan Schulte stated: "Since March, we have been experiencing
a strong upward trend in passenger traffic across our Group because people are
able and eager to travel once again. At Frankfurt Airport, we are now expecting
between 45 million and 50 million passengers for the full year 2022. Thus, this
is higher traffic volume than expected at the beginning of the year. Our key
operating financial figures have also improved - even when adjusting for last
year's positive one-off effects such as the reimbursement we received for
maintaining Frankfurt Airport's operations during the lockdown, as well as the
pandemic compensation obtained in Greece. The main factors supporting this
favorable development included the strong performance from the airports in our
international portfolio and the positive contribution resulting from the
divestiture of our Xi'an investment. Nevertheless, we are still far from
reaching the levels seen in 2019."
Passenger traffic driven by strong demand for holiday travel
In the first six months of 2022, nearly 21 million passengers traveled via
Fraport's home-base Frankfurt Airport (FRA). While this was still 38 percent
below the traffic volume achieved in pre-pandemic 2019, the figure represents a
growth rate of 220 percent compared to the same period in 2021. For the first
time since the start of the pandemic, FRA welcomed almost 5 million passengers
in June 2022 - which surpassed 75 percent of the traffic registered in the same
month of the 2019 record year.
"The strong and dynamic recovery in passenger traffic poses some major
operational challenges for us. Unfortunately, this also results in recurrent
delays," said CEO Schulte referring to the present situation in Frankfurt.
"Nevertheless, with the start of the summer school vacations in Germany, we have
a strong upward trend in passenger traffic across our Group because people are
able and eager to travel once again. At Frankfurt Airport, we are now expecting
between 45 million and 50 million passengers for the full year 2022. Thus, this
is higher traffic volume than expected at the beginning of the year. Our key
operating financial figures have also improved - even when adjusting for last
year's positive one-off effects such as the reimbursement we received for
maintaining Frankfurt Airport's operations during the lockdown, as well as the
pandemic compensation obtained in Greece. The main factors supporting this
favorable development included the strong performance from the airports in our
international portfolio and the positive contribution resulting from the
divestiture of our Xi'an investment. Nevertheless, we are still far from
reaching the levels seen in 2019."
Passenger traffic driven by strong demand for holiday travel
In the first six months of 2022, nearly 21 million passengers traveled via
Fraport's home-base Frankfurt Airport (FRA). While this was still 38 percent
below the traffic volume achieved in pre-pandemic 2019, the figure represents a
growth rate of 220 percent compared to the same period in 2021. For the first
time since the start of the pandemic, FRA welcomed almost 5 million passengers
in June 2022 - which surpassed 75 percent of the traffic registered in the same
month of the 2019 record year.
"The strong and dynamic recovery in passenger traffic poses some major
operational challenges for us. Unfortunately, this also results in recurrent
delays," said CEO Schulte referring to the present situation in Frankfurt.
"Nevertheless, with the start of the summer school vacations in Germany, we have
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 14 | 0 |