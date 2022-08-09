checkAd

Gerresheimer invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facility

Morganton, NC (ots) -

- Major expansion in the North American market
- Supported by U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
(BARDA) via 70/30 cost-share cooperative agreement
- New state-of-the-art forming lines in North Carolina increase annual
production capacity for Glass Vials in the U.S. significantly

Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug
delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, today announced investments
to rapidly expand its manufacturing, supply and logistics capability for glass
vials in the U.S. The project will be supported by the Biomedical Advanced
Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant
Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services (HHS) with contracting support from the Department of Defense
(DOD). It will expand Gerresheimer's capacity by new vial forming lines,
including dimensional inspection, annealing, cosmetic inspection and packaging.
BARDA has agreed to provide up to approximately 66 million US-Dollar to
Gerresheimer AG for this project. The investment is part of Gerresheimer's
global expansion plan and follows its formula G strategy process.

Under the agreement, Gerresheimer will increase its annual production capacity
in Morganton, NC with interchangeable Type 1 vials (glass borosilicate and/or
aluminosilicate) and Gx Elite Glass Vials capability. BARDA's financing, with
contracting support from the DOD's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical,
Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) and the Army
Contracting Command (ACC), will strengthen the capabilities in the U.S. to
respond to current and future public health emergencies. The vials can be used
in vaccination campaigns against infectious diseases, such as COVID-19 and
others. This expansion of the facility will further strengthen Gerresheimer's
leading market position in best-in-class elite vials.

"Gerresheimer is honored to support the U.S. government in strengthening its
pharmaceutical supply chain for current and future healthcare emergencies," said
Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "The agreement confirms our role as a
supplier of system critical products, such as pharmaceutical primary packaging
solutions and drug delivery systems for the healthcare sector. This investment
follows our strategy process formula G and accelerates our growth in this
important market," he added.

As part of the project, the existing facility in North Carolina will be enlarged
by the installation of new vial forming lines and a new warehouse. As the
investment will lead to an increase in the number of people employed, new
offices will also be part of the expansion plan.

The company is committed to sourcing the vast majority of its raw materials from
U.S. domestic suppliers in order to enhance the levels of responsiveness,
dependability, quality and domestic supply chain integration. Gerresheimer is
furthermore incorporating sustainable design principles to implement energy
efficiency measures, comply with storm water management requirements and reduce
waste for the upgrades and expansion.

Disclaimer

1. The Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground - Joint COVID Response
Division, 6472 Integrity Court, Building 4401, Aberdeen Proving Ground MD
21005-3013 is the awarding and administering acquisition office.

2. This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from
the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant
Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and
Development Authority (BARDA), under agreement number W58P05-22-2-0008.

Contact:

Contact Press
Ueli Utzinger
Group Senior Director Marketing & Communication
T +49 211 6181-250
mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

Contact Investor Relations
Carolin Nadilo
Corporate Senior Director Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181-220
mailto:carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5292361
OTS: Gerresheimer AG
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6


