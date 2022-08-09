Gerresheimer invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facility

Morganton, NC (ots) -



- Major expansion in the North American market

- Supported by U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

(BARDA) via 70/30 cost-share cooperative agreement

- New state-of-the-art forming lines in North Carolina increase annual

production capacity for Glass Vials in the U.S. significantly



Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug

delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, today announced investments

to rapidly expand its manufacturing, supply and logistics capability for glass

vials in the U.S. The project will be supported by the Biomedical Advanced

Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant

Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health

and Human Services (HHS) with contracting support from the Department of Defense

(DOD). It will expand Gerresheimer's capacity by new vial forming lines,

including dimensional inspection, annealing, cosmetic inspection and packaging.

BARDA has agreed to provide up to approximately 66 million US-Dollar to

Gerresheimer AG for this project. The investment is part of Gerresheimer's

global expansion plan and follows its formula G strategy process.





