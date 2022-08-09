Micron Technology Says Q4 Revenue May Come In Below Low End of Guidance Range
- (PLX AI) – Micron Technology says expectations for CY22 industry bit demand growth for DRAM and NAND have declined since our June 30, 2022 earnings call.
- Micron Technology expects a challenging market environment in FQ4 22 and FQ1 23
- Micron Technology says FQ4 revenue may come in at or below the low end of the revenue guidance range provided in our June 30 earnings call
- Micron Technology says expect free cash flow to be negative in FQ1
- Micron Technology expects FY23 total capex to be down meaningfully versus FY22
