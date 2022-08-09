Emerson Electric Raises EPS Outlook Despite Cutting Sales Growth
(PLX AI) – Emerson Electric Q3 EPS USD 1.54.Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.38, which includes an $0.08 net AspenTech impactOutlook FY sales growth 7-8%Outlook FY adj. sales growth 9-10%Outlook FY EPS USD 5.25-5.35Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 5.05-5.15
