TransDigm Earnings Beat Expectations; Guidance Remains Suspended
(PLX AI) – TransDigm Q3 adjusted EPS USD 4.85 vs. estimate USD 4.39.Q3 EBITDA USD 696 million vs. estimate USD 669 millionQ3 adjusted net income USD 281 millionQ3 revenue USD 1,398 million vs. estimate USD 1,400 millionGuidance remains suspendedSays …
- (PLX AI) – TransDigm Q3 adjusted EPS USD 4.85 vs. estimate USD 4.39.
- Q3 EBITDA USD 696 million vs. estimate USD 669 million
- Q3 adjusted net income USD 281 million
- Q3 revenue USD 1,398 million vs. estimate USD 1,400 million
- Guidance remains suspended
- Says global air traffic continues to trend upwards with the pent-up demand for air travel
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0