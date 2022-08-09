checkAd

PREVIEW: Vestas Guidance May Be Under Pressure in Earnings Report, Analysts Say

(PLX AI) – Vestas reports earnings tomorrow and the focus will be on the full-year guidance, analysts said. The Danish wind turbine maker currently sees and adjusted EBIT margin of -5% to zero for the year, while consensus is at -2.8%We have seen …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas reports earnings tomorrow and the focus will be on the full-year guidance, analysts said.
  • The Danish wind turbine maker currently sees and adjusted EBIT margin of -5% to zero for the year, while consensus is at -2.8%
  • We have seen weak order momentum in Q2 and the logistical challenges are only getting worse at the moment, which could push guidance towards the lower end of the range, analysts at Carnegie said (sell, DKK 136)
  • Vestas has been a price leader among peers, and the ASP for onshore turbines will also be in focus; consensus is at EUR 920,000 per MW
  • China's Covid lockdowns are likely to hurt Vestas margins, SEB said (sell, DKK 150)
  • Weaker-than-expected orders in Q2 could lead to declining onshore deliveries next year, SEB said
  • Although we still see long-term potential, we are skeptical into the results, Danske Bank said (hold, DKK 170)
  • If Vestas gets its profitability back in shape, we see substantial upside to the share price, but in light of recent weak performance, evidence is needed before this can be discounted: Danske
  • Q2 was probably close to Vestas's internal budget, but the company may choose to narrow the broad guidance for EBIT margin, but we are not concerned about a profit warning, Nordea said (hold, DKK 170)
  • Q2 was likely another difficult quarter, but the second half of the year should benefit from higher activity and prices: Nordea


Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
